You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete Sisco's avatar
Pete Sisco
2dEdited

Thanks for your hard work, Efrat. If more people understood what you already know, we’d be a lot closer to Freedom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Efrat Fenigson
waggers's avatar
waggers
2d

Great idea - hope to see you again the next time you’re in Nashville

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Efrat Fenigson
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Efrat Fenigson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture