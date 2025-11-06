Giveaway - Trezor Wallet + Expert Session
Hey friends,
I’m giving away this bundle for free to one of my paid supporters:
1 Trezor Safe 5 hardware wallet + 1 Trezor Expert onboarding session.
To enter this raffle, become a paid supporter here: https://bit.ly/zap_efrat.
Then like, comment & restack this post.
That’s it, you’re in.
If you’re already a paid supporter and would like to enter the raffle, like, comment & restack this post.
I will announce the winner on Nov. 10th, 2025.
♥️ Efrat
p.s. there’s also one giveaway on X, to increase your chances of winning, you can share it too!
Sponsors:
Trezor
►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)
BitVault
►► Shield your bitcoin with time-delayed transactions over multisig with BitVault
Abundant Mines
►► Have you tried mining bitcoin? Stack sats directly to your wallet while saving on taxes with Abundant Mines
Special offers:
►► 10% off on Augmented NAC: I arranged a 10% discount on the Augmented NAC from ZeroSpike, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.
Injured by Covid Jab To Discover Spike Detox – You're The Voice Ep. 79 with Dr. Tina Peers
►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off
Recording Now Available! "New Totalitarian Order" Conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet
►► Get a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with Expat Money, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat
Become an Expat: Outrun Tyranny & Maximize Liberty - You're The Voice Ep. 77 with Mikkel Thorup
Follow me:
Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links
— Support my work —
I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way!
You're The Voice is a reader-supported publication. Subscribe to receive new posts.
Thanks for your hard work, Efrat. If more people understood what you already know, we’d be a lot closer to Freedom.
Great idea - hope to see you again the next time you’re in Nashville