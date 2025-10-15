🎉 100 episodes of You’re The Voice!
What a journey.
100 voices, one mission — truth, freedom, and sovereignty.
I’ve had the honor of speaking with some of the brightest, most fearless minds of our time. Thank you so much, my guests, and thank you — my incredible community — for watching, engaging & sharing, and keeping the fire alive.
This is just the beginning.
Ready for another 100 episodes?
Share this on Twitter/X:
The clip is also on Youtube:
Instagram:
Thanks for watching and sharing!
Efrat
Sponsors:
Trezor
►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)
BitVault
►► Shield your bitcoin with time-delayed transactions over multisig with BitVault
Abundant Mines
►► Have you tried mining bitcoin? Stack sats directly to your wallet while saving on taxes with Abundant Mines
Special offers:
►► 10% off on Augmented NAC: I arranged a 10% discount on the Augmented NAC from ZeroSpike, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.
Injured by Covid Jab To Discover Spike Detox – You're The Voice Ep. 79 with Dr. Tina Peers
►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off
Recording Now Available! "New Totalitarian Order" Conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet
►► Get a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with Expat Money, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat
Become an Expat: Outrun Tyranny & Maximize Liberty - You're The Voice Ep. 77 with Mikkel Thorup
Follow me:
Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links
— Support my work —
The best way to support me is “buy me a coffee” for a 1-time support, or with Bitcoin here.
Thank you!