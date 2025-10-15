You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

🎉 100 episodes of You’re The Voice!

Efrat Fenigson
Oct 15, 2025
🎉 100 episodes of You’re The Voice!

What a journey.

100 voices, one mission — truth, freedom, and sovereignty.

I’ve had the honor of speaking with some of the brightest, most fearless minds of our time. Thank you so much, my guests, and thank you — my incredible community — for watching, engaging & sharing, and keeping the fire alive.

This is just the beginning.

Ready for another 100 episodes?

Thanks for watching and sharing!

Efrat

