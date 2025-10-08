Stop Asking Permission: Bitcoin Or Fiat Prison – You're The Voice Ep. 99 with Knut Svanholm

🎙️ My guest today is Knut Svanholm, author, educator, and philosopher focused on Bitcoin. Drawing on ethics, praxeology, and monetary history, Knut argues that sound money reduces conflict by aligning human action with natural law and voluntary exchange. In this episode, he explains why fiat banking already functions like a CBDC system in practice, why cash preserves privacy but not liberty, and why real freedom requires self custody and non-KYC Bitcoin. We explore his critique of custodial “paper Bitcoin,” the case for non-custodial adoption over treasury companies, and his view of Bitcoin as intellectual armor that raises the cost of violence. Knut outlines a practical path away from banks, explains why stablecoins can be a bridge yet remain fiat, and why a low-time-preference culture of quality over quantity matters.

We talked about:

00:00 - Coming Up

01:23 - Introduction to Knut

03:40 - Current Affairs: Stablecoins & CBDCs

06:55 - Cash & Fiat vs. Bitcoin

08:20 - Ethics of Money, Natural Law, First Principles

10:00 - Conflict Resolution via Violence Or Communications

15:30 - Bitcoin as Intellectual Armor

20:30 - Knut’s Take on Bitcoin Treasury Companies

27:39 - Mass Adoption & Future Outlook

29:46 - Transitioning to a Bitcoin-Only Reality

34:44 - The Psychological Manipulation of Obedience

39:05 - Hope & the Shawshank Redemption Metaphor

42:43 - Bitcoin as a Tool for Human Freedom & Hope

48:12 - Closing Thoughts & Acknowledgements

My takeaways from this episode:

Knut frames fiat banking as de facto CBDC, KYC surveillance and account freezes show that control already exists without new tech or laws

He argues cash can help privacy but not liberty, fiat credit is a claim controlled by bank and state, not property you truly own

He introduces the “bank account as rigged multisig” metaphor, you hold one key, banks and the state hold two master keys

For students and builders, he stresses natural law and the non-aggression principle, discover ethics, do not legislate them

Bitcoin reduces conflict by changing the payoff of aggression, the attacker cannot know your total holdings, cooperation becomes rational

Stablecoins may help the unbanked and can bridge to Bitcoin, but they are still fiat hence inferior

He warns that corporate treasury plays create layers of paper Bitcoin, self custody and running a node remain the core

Adoption should prioritize non-KYC, accepting Bitcoin for goods and services, and keeping KYC and non-KYC stacks separate

Real “mass adoption” is personal, measured by self custody and reduced bank dependence, not by custodial balance sheets

Hope is rational, choose agency over permission seeking, move away from banks, build voluntary systems that minimize conflict

