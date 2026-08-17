Worthless Money, Timeless Art

MADEX sat across from me at Trezor’s studio, wearing the same quiet confidence he puts into everything he makes, the guy who built Bull Bitcoin’s brand and visual identity alongside Francis Pouliot, whose jewelry I was wearing while we talked. He calls his own work a freedom project. By the end of the hour, I understood exactly why. This short article presents some of the insights and takeaways that stayed with me, and by the end of it hopefully you’ll be intrigued enough to watch the whole interview, which can be found here:

Art as a Vehicle for Collectivist Ideas

Somewhere along the way, art became a delivery system for collectivist ideas, and any artist who wanted to eat learned to carry the message. MADEX is proving the delivery system runs in both directions. Change the money behind the art and you change what the art is allowed to say. He’s making the case that capital itself, real capital, is the root of excellence rather than its enemy.

The Entrepreneur Is the Signal

You can measure the health of a society by the way it treats its entrepreneurs, he told me, because an entrepreneur is the closest thing we have to an honest signal from the market. In a world that relies on committees of experts, government subsidies or mandates – this can sounds like a strange idea. But in an open free market, the entreperneur’s endevours will receive an honest “live or die” signal rapidly, which will serve as a impactuful force to shape the market and society’s direction and behaviour.

The Truck Nobody Asked For

MADEX then shared an anacdote I wasn’t aware of: Pickup trucks in the US and Canada are now much larger that in the past. But nobody asked for larger vehicles… what happened? Regulators tied engine efficiency to vehicle size, and manufacturers worked out that inflating the truck with aluminum was cheaper than redesigning an engine from scratch. The rule produced the exact opposite of its intent, and everyone pays for it forever. That’s what happens when people with no connection to reality get to define what efficiency means. It’s a small example, but it’s everywhere once you start looking for it.

Quality Cannot Be Faked

Real leather and real cotton resists dilution. The price of beef tells you more about what’s happening to your money than any government number, and the feeling of something well made sitting in your hand has quietly become a form of evidence. MADEX is building a line of lighters right now designed to last generations, a small rebellion against everything disposable.

The Patron With No Opinion

Bitcoin is the first patron of the arts with number go up technology. Every patron before it arrived with an opinion about what should be made. Bitcoin has none. Hold it long enough and it becomes the blank check that artists have been dreaming about for five hundred years, moving the constraint on creation from money to vision. When 0.01 Bitcoin can finance a company for twenty years, we’re going to see an explosion of innovation nobody alive has witnessed. True capitalism has been dead for well over a century. We’ve just been living off its architectural remnants.

AI Is Not The Enemy

On AI, he wasn’t dismissive, just precise. AI cannot receive a vision in a dream, MADEX said. It recombines what already exists, useful and worth using. The creators black pilling on AI right now are being encouraged to quit their jobs by the people who benefit from them quitting.

Why He Won’t Use the ₿

MADEX refuses to put the Bitcoin symbol on his work. The symbol is a shortcut, cheap, fast, anyone can order it from China, he says. What actually costs something is converting dense economic and philosophical ideas into symbols that carry them, and people feel that difference even when they can’t articulate it. Wealth is in the details. The last two percent of effort is the entire distance between good and great.

Children: The Most Intimate Front

We closed on children, and he was ademant about that. The campaign against having children is the most intimate front of this whole war. It’s expensive, it’s bad for the planet, the world is ending anyway, and the targets are always the people who think for themselves. Children hand you a stake in the future (I loved that), and a stake in the future makes you fight for it. That’s why you’re being told to skip it.

Thought on Debt

About debt, MADEX is more nuanced: Fiat debt cripples fiat man and liberates Bitcoin man. Same instrument, opposite outcome, and the only variable is what you’re holding underneath it. One man is locked into a car payment for eternity. The other takes on debt with a smile, because time is quietly working for him.

This is one of the most creative conversations I’ve had on the show, with a super based, talented artist. If you make anything, or you’re raising kids, or you’re just trying to figure out what to hold onto while everything around you gets diluted, this one is for you.

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