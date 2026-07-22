You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

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New Film About Costa Rica - Hummingbird: The Bitcoin Jungle Story

I’ve had the honor of watching “Hummingbird: The Bitcoin Jungle Story” doco, before most people. I loved it. See trailer above, full film here:

When people experience hardship but choose to build out of their breakdowns, rather than hate or fight, it resonates. When they do it simply, humbly, connected to nature, it amplifies that resonance. I’ve been planning my visit to Costa Rica for a while. After watching the film, I can’t wait for that experience.

The film is directed by DirectorHodl & produced by Paul Keating, exploring the origins of an organic farmer’s market in Uvita, Costa Rica, in the Bitcoin Jungle community, weaving together themes of trust, spirituality, and an ancient myth known as the prophecy of the eagle and the condor. By diving into the profound impact of colonialism in Central America, the film examines how institutions like the IMF and World Bank have shaped the region over time, illuminating how Bitcoin has arisen within the community as a natural response to a systemic problem. If you wish, support the film and his independent creators here.

Watch my episode with Paul Keating, the producer and overall awesome guy:

→ Please like, comment & share. Thank you!

— Support my work —
I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way!

Click here to support me!

Connect with me:
Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Nostr | My podcast | All other links

Sponsors:

Expat Money

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Plan B: Second Residencies, Instant Citizenships, Offshore Banking & More

Plan B: Second Residencies, Instant Citizenships, Offshore Banking & More

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jul 2
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Become an Expat: Outrun Tyranny & Maximize Liberty - You're The Voice Ep. 77 with Mikkel Thorup

Become an Expat: Outrun Tyranny & Maximize Liberty - You're The Voice Ep. 77 with Mikkel Thorup

Efrat Fenigson
·
May 14, 2025
Watch now

Ledn

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Ledn - Bitcoin-Backed Loans

Ledn - Bitcoin-Backed Loans

Efrat Fenigson
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Jan 11
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Trezor

→ Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Efrat Fenigson
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May 1, 2024
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Abundant Mines

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Abundant Mines - Bitcoin-Denominated Passive Income

Abundant Mines - Bitcoin-Denominated Passive Income

Efrat Fenigson
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December 5, 2025
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Special offers:

Get 10% off on Augmented NAC to detox the Spike protein, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

Spike Detox with Augmented NAC, as Recommended by Dr. Tina Peers

Spike Detox with Augmented NAC, as Recommended by Dr. Tina Peers

Efrat Fenigson
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June 5, 2025
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Injured by Covid Jab To Discover Spike Detox – You're The Voice Ep. 79 with Dr. Tina Peers

Injured by Covid Jab To Discover Spike Detox – You're The Voice Ep. 79 with Dr. Tina Peers

Efrat Fenigson
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June 4, 2025
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→ Get 15% off “Born To Be Free” all-natural, tallow-based skincare products on a bitcoin standard, using code EFRAT: https://oshi.link/1nvZYq

Banks Said No. Bitcoin Said Yes. How "Born To Be Free" Was Financed Without Selling a Sat

Banks Said No. Bitcoin Said Yes. How "Born To Be Free" Was Financed Without Selling a Sat

Jul 15
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Watch “New Totalitarian Order conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off

Recording Now Available! "New Totalitarian Order" Conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet

Recording Now Available! "New Totalitarian Order" Conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet

Efrat Fenigson and Mattias Desmet
·
April 20, 2025
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— Support my work —
I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way!

Click here to support me!

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