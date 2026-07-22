New Film About Costa Rica - Hummingbird: The Bitcoin Jungle Story

I’ve had the honor of watching “Hummingbird: The Bitcoin Jungle Story” doco, before most people. I loved it. See trailer above, full film here:

When people experience hardship but choose to build out of their breakdowns, rather than hate or fight, it resonates. When they do it simply, humbly, connected to nature, it amplifies that resonance. I’ve been planning my visit to Costa Rica for a while. After watching the film, I can’t wait for that experience.

The film is directed by DirectorHodl & produced by Paul Keating, exploring the origins of an organic farmer’s market in Uvita, Costa Rica, in the Bitcoin Jungle community, weaving together themes of trust, spirituality, and an ancient myth known as the prophecy of the eagle and the condor. By diving into the profound impact of colonialism in Central America, the film examines how institutions like the IMF and World Bank have shaped the region over time, illuminating how Bitcoin has arisen within the community as a natural response to a systemic problem. If you wish, support the film and his independent creators here.

Watch my episode with Paul Keating, the producer and overall awesome guy:

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