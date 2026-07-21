Agenda 21/2030, the Digital Panopticon & My Sovereignty Framework - on Simply Bitcoin

“They’re trying to control the rails to Bitcoin as much as they can, if they have control over that, they’ll ‘allow you to play with your Bitcoins’.”

I was hosted last night on Simply Bitcoin’s live show, discussing agenda 2030, the digital panopticon & my sovereignty framework, (ignore Saylor’s click bait), start at 49:50:

More about my “sovereignty framework” next week when my BTC Prague keynote is finally out.

In the meantime, check out my new reel about the Plan B FREE report:

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→ Get 10% off on Augmented NAC to detox the Spike protein, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

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