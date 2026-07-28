Do You Have a Plan B?

Have you been giving thought to your Plan B? Second passport? Second residency?

I’ve been living a nomad life for a while now. Bali, El Salvador, Australia, Vietnam, Spain, Ireland and many more places.

I experience different currencies, I learn about tax systems, rules.

Now - it’s not easy knowing where to settle down. There’s no one perfect place, I personally believe your personal checklist is unique to you, and your shortlist will be set depending on what’s important to you.

But heres one thing I’ve learned which I want to share with you: the concept of freedom, on the physical geographical aspect - It’s a structure you build deliberately.

Because governments can freeze your bank account. Restrict your movement. Close their borders overnight. We saw it during Covid. Now during the recent Middle East wars I felt it again.

Also life in the “west” - is not becoming easier, let’s admit it.

That’s why I believe in having a Plan B. A second residency. A second passport. Somewhere else to go if and when things go sideways.

I’m glad to share I partnered with Expat Money, founded by Mikkel Thorup, who has lived in nine countries, visited over 100, and spent two decades helping people build exactly this kind of structure.

He put together a free report on Plan B residencies and instant citizenships. Places like Panama, with an interesting territorial tax system - for example if your income is earned outside the country, you owe nothing to the government.

Or Vanuatu, where you can get citizenship by investment in as little as three months, and pay in Bitcoin.

Or Bulgaria, where an investor visa requires no residency to keep it active, and can fast-track you to citizenship in as little as 18 months.

The report outlines various paths to a second passport. Dozens of country programs, and It’s free.

Download the FREE report from here: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

Let me know in the comments if there are specific countries you want to learn more about, or specific tools like offshore banking, passports or tax residencies.

Efrat ♥️

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Sponsors:

Expat Money

→ Download the free report on second citizenships & setting up a plan B in another country with Expat Money: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

Watch my episode with Mikkel for more:

Ledn

→ Access liquidity without selling your Bitcoin, get 0.25% off your first loan: https://ledn.io/Efrat

Trezor

→ Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Abundant Mines

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Special offers:

→ Get 15% off “Born To Be Free” all-natural, tallow-based skincare products on a bitcoin standard, using code EFRAT: https://oshi.link/1nvZYq

→ Join me at any of these conferences or events:

→ Get 10% off on Augmented NAC to detox the Spike protein, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

→ Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off