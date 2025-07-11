8 Kids, 1 Bus, No Fear – You're The Voice Ep. 85 with JD & Britney

🎙️ My guests today are JD and Britney, the couple behind “American Family Road Trip”, a faith-led family of ten living full-time on the road in a self-renovated bus. Since 2018, they’ve embraced a life of minimalism, homeschooling, and Bitcoin, all while raising eight children across the backroads of America and beyond. In this episode, JD and Brittney share how leaving behind their 7,000-square-foot house gave them the freedom to invest fully in their family, faith, and values. We explore their approach to road schooling, generational legacy, and why time is the most precious currency. They also reveal how Bitcoin aligns with their philosophy of sovereignty, self-reliance, and long-term thinking, and how it inspired JD to launch SatSaver, a seed phrase encryption solution for self-custody. Above all, this is a conversation about choosing intentionality over comfort, building strong family culture, and raising children equipped with tools, not baggage.
► This episode is part of the "Bitcoin Vegas 2025 Special" in collaboration with Ben Samocha, Founder of Israel’s CryptoJungle and Crypto Talks podcast.
This episode is also on Twitter, Spotify, Fountain, Rumble and more.
Got value? please like, comment, share, subscribe & support my work!
We talked about:
00:00 Coming Up…
01:35 Meet JD & Britney Lott: A family of 10 traveling in a converted bus
04:12 Why Transition From a 7,000 Sq Ft House to a Renovated Bus?
06:15 The Philosophy of Freedom vs. Security
08:50 Parenting and Core Values Vs. Society’s Expectations
12:32 Discovering Bitcoin & Long Term Vision
20:00 Education Priorities & Kid’s Exposure to Screens
23:54 Introducing Sat Saver - Encrypted Seed Phrase
30:10 Road Schooling and Family Focus
31:12 Homeschooling Methods and Travelling to Educational Sites
39:20 Challenges and Adventures on the Road
45:15 Advice for Families Considering Road Tripping
51:00 Final Thoughts & Reflections
My takeaways from this episode:
JD and Britney reflect on how downsizing from a 7,000-square-foot home to a renovated bus helped them reclaim time, deepen family bonds, and live with greater intentionality
They share how their faith, eight children, and years of travel shaped their philosophy of minimalism, road schooling, and generational legacy
The couple discusses how embracing discomfort and spontaneity led to unexpected resilience, stronger relationships, and freedom from societal expectations
They explain how homeschooling evolved into road schooling, using national parks, museums, and real-world experiences to make learning hands-on and family-centered
JD describes how losing his voice and undergoing major surgery became a turning point, prompting a shift toward alignment with core values over external success
They talk about the role of Bitcoin in their life, how it mirrors their beliefs in sovereignty, long-term thinking, and building tools, not baggage, for future generations
JD explains how this ethos led to the creation of Satsaver, a no-tech seed phrase encryption kit that empowers users to manage their Bitcoin with confidence and privacy
The conversation explores the risks of outsourcing custody, the dangers of ETF proxies, and why owning your keys is essential for true Bitcoin ownership
They highlight the importance of raising children without smartphones, cultivating discernment, character, and creator mindsets in a screen-addicted culture
JD and Britney close by urging families to reflect deeply on what truly matters, protect their time, and align life choices with first principles, not external pressures
Watch/Listen on Spotify:
Watch/Listen on Youtube:
Follow JD and Britney & Ben Samocha:
JD & Britney’s Instagram
Ben's Twitter | Ben's LinkedIn | Ben’s Website
Sponsors:
►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)
Special offers:
►► 10% off on Augmented NAC: I arranged a 10% discount on the Augmented NAC from ZeroSpike, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.
Injured by Covid Jab To Discover Spike Detox – You're The Voice Ep. 79 with Dr. Tina Peers
►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off
Recording Now Available! "New Totalitarian Order" Conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet
►► Get a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with Expat Money, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat
Become an Expat: Outrun Tyranny & Maximize Liberty - You're The Voice Ep. 77 with Mikkel Thorup
Follow me:
Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links
— Support my work —
The best way to support me is by becoming a paying subscriber.
You can also “buy me a coffee” for a 1-time support, or with Bitcoin here.
Thank you!
Share this post