8 Kids, 1 Bus, No Fear – You're The Voice Ep. 85 with JD & Britney

🎙️ My guests today are JD and Britney, the couple behind “American Family Road Trip”, a faith-led family of ten living full-time on the road in a self-renovated bus. Since 2018, they’ve embraced a life of minimalism, homeschooling, and Bitcoin, all while raising eight children across the backroads of America and beyond. In this episode, JD and Brittney share how leaving behind their 7,000-square-foot house gave them the freedom to invest fully in their family, faith, and values. We explore their approach to road schooling, generational legacy, and why time is the most precious currency. They also reveal how Bitcoin aligns with their philosophy of sovereignty, self-reliance, and long-term thinking, and how it inspired JD to launch SatSaver, a seed phrase encryption solution for self-custody. Above all, this is a conversation about choosing intentionality over comfort, building strong family culture, and raising children equipped with tools, not baggage.



► This episode is part of the "Bitcoin Vegas 2025 Special" in collaboration with Ben Samocha, Founder of Israel’s CryptoJungle and Crypto Talks podcast.

We talked about:

00:00 Coming Up…

01:35 Meet JD & Britney Lott: A family of 10 traveling in a converted bus

04:12 Why Transition From a 7,000 Sq Ft House to a Renovated Bus?

06:15 The Philosophy of Freedom vs. Security

08:50 Parenting and Core Values Vs. Society’s Expectations

12:32 Discovering Bitcoin & Long Term Vision

20:00 Education Priorities & Kid’s Exposure to Screens

23:54 Introducing Sat Saver - Encrypted Seed Phrase

30:10 Road Schooling and Family Focus

31:12 Homeschooling Methods and Travelling to Educational Sites

39:20 Challenges and Adventures on the Road

45:15 Advice for Families Considering Road Tripping

51:00 Final Thoughts & Reflections

My takeaways from this episode:

JD and Britney reflect on how downsizing from a 7,000-square-foot home to a renovated bus helped them reclaim time, deepen family bonds, and live with greater intentionality

They share how their faith, eight children, and years of travel shaped their philosophy of minimalism, road schooling, and generational legacy

The couple discusses how embracing discomfort and spontaneity led to unexpected resilience, stronger relationships, and freedom from societal expectations

They explain how homeschooling evolved into road schooling, using national parks, museums, and real-world experiences to make learning hands-on and family-centered

JD describes how losing his voice and undergoing major surgery became a turning point, prompting a shift toward alignment with core values over external success

They talk about the role of Bitcoin in their life, how it mirrors their beliefs in sovereignty, long-term thinking, and building tools, not baggage, for future generations

JD explains how this ethos led to the creation of Satsaver, a no-tech seed phrase encryption kit that empowers users to manage their Bitcoin with confidence and privacy

The conversation explores the risks of outsourcing custody, the dangers of ETF proxies, and why owning your keys is essential for true Bitcoin ownership

They highlight the importance of raising children without smartphones, cultivating discernment, character, and creator mindsets in a screen-addicted culture

JD and Britney close by urging families to reflect deeply on what truly matters, protect their time, and align life choices with first principles, not external pressures

