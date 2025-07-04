Freedom Tech vs. The State – You're The Voice Ep. 83 with Marty Bent

🎙️ My guest today is Marty Bent, a writer, investor, and one of the most influential voices in the Bitcoin media ecosystem. As the founder of the popular podcast and newsletter TFTC (Truth for the Commoner) and managing partner at Ten31, a venture firm investing exclusively in Bitcoin infrastructure, Marty has helped shape the conversation around Bitcoin’s future for nearly a decade. In this episode, Marty walks us through his journey from unemployed blogger to leading Bitcoin commentator and how he's leveraging AI to scale his media output across platforms. We explore the impact of open protocols like Nostr, the potential of podcasting 2.0, and the need for content authentication in the age of deepfakes. Marty also shares how Bitcoin is solving real-world energy problems, from stranded power to nuclear buildouts, and why self-custody and decentralization remain essential to Bitcoin’s resilience.



► This episode is part of the "Bitcoin Vegas 2025 Special" in collaboration with Ben Samocha, Founder of Israel’s CryptoJungle and Crypto Talks podcast.

00:00 Coming Up...

01:10 Welcome from Bitcoin Vegas

01:58 Introducing Marty Bent

03:19 Vegas, gambling, and societal decay

04:50 The origins of TFTC and Marty's media journey

09:00 Using AI to grow and streamline content

14:22 Onboarding newcomers through relatable content

15:56 Open-source media, Podcasting 2.0, and Nostr

20:36 Content authenticity in the AI age

25:05 Most influential podcast guests for Marty

30:08 Why Ten31 invests only in Bitcoin infrastructure

35:24 Bitcoin mining, climate realism, and energy use

43:53 Biggest threats to Bitcoin: apathy and custody risks

49:15 What trends will accelerate Bitcoin adoption

54:29 Bitcoin gifting stories and early advocacy

56:17 What gives Marty hope

My takeaways from this episode:

Marty shares how TFTC began as a personal newsletter in 2017, sparked by an influx of Bitcoin questions from friends and family

He explains how the podcast grew from a scripted first episode to one of the longest-running shows in the space, interviewing developers, thinkers, and entrepreneurs

Marty breaks down how he uses AI tools like Claude and transcription services to automate content creation and cross-channel distribution

He emphasizes the importance of repurposing content across newsletters, podcasts, and YouTube to reach different audience segments

The discussion covers Podcasting 2.0 and how value-for-value models using Lightning enable direct monetization and listener engagement

Marty highlights the small but growing adoption of Podcasting 2.0 apps like Fountain and the importance of building on open protocols

He explains why decentralization and private key-signed content will be critical in an era of AI-generated deepfakes and misinformation

We explore how Bitcoin mining enables energy monetization, acting as a buyer of last resort for stranded and underutilized power sources

Marty defends Bitcoin’s environmental benefits and warns against ESG narratives used as tools of control rather than real sustainability concerns

He shares Ten31’s investment thesis: supporting Bitcoin-only infrastructure companies that make the network more accessible, secure, and usable

The conversation touches on threats to Bitcoin like apathy, centralization, and regulatory pressure, and why user-run nodes and custody remain vital

Marty ends with a message of hope, inspired by the global grassroots movement building around Bitcoin and the next generation’s curiosity and drive

