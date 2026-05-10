She's Fighting to Free Her Husband - Lauren Rodriguez | Ep. 136

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Lauren Rodriguez is the wife of Keonne Rodriguez, co-developer of Samourai Wallet, who was arrested and imprisoned by the DOJ for writing non-custodial, open-source Bitcoin privacy software. Since Keonne’s arrest, Lauren has become the relentless voice of the case, speaking publicly, coordinating the community push for a presidential pardon, and keeping the story alive through media, petitions, and outreach. In this episode, recorded live at Bitcoin Conference 2026, we unpack what Samourai Wallet built, why the DOJ’s prosecution hid exculpatory evidence and sets a chilling precedent for every developer & affects all protocol participants.

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Watch our panel from Bitcoin Vegas 2026, and Keonne’s episode:

Takeaways:

When prosecutors hide exculpatory evidence, they expose their own motive. If the government truly believed in its case against Keonne, it would have had no reason to conceal evidence. The concealment is the confession that this prosecution was never about truth or justice.

Writing code for a non-custodial tool is categorically different from operating a financial institution. The DOJ applied regulations designed for banks and Western Unions to a software developer who never held a single satoshi. That category error either reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of the technology, or a deliberate strategy to set a sweeping precedent that rewrites who is responsible for how their tools are used.

Regulatory guidance that explicitly says you are compliant can still become the basis for a criminal prosecution. Keonne followed FinCEN’s 2013 and 2019 guidelines, in black and white, and was charged anyway. Compliance is not the same as safety when the government decides to reinterpret its own rules retroactively.

Financial privacy in Bitcoin is treated as suspicious while identical privacy in the legacy banking system is considered standard. The same level of transactional privacy that your bank account has by default becomes forbidden when applied to Bitcoin. That double standard was built deliberately, and the Samourai case is its sharpest expression yet.

The psychological toll of wrongful imprisonment is distinct from ordinary incarceration. When you know you do not belong there, and when a pardon feels perpetually imminent, you cannot simply buckle down and do the time. The limbo between hope and reality is its own cruelty layered on top of an unjust conviction, and Keonne is living that every day.

Rights that go undefended quietly become privileges. Covid demonstrated how rapidly freedoms can be surrendered by a compliant majority. Bitcoin financial privacy is on the same trajectory, accepted as normal one decade, criminalized the next. The people who care have to stand up, or else they get overrun.

Keeping someone’s story alive while they are in prison is a must. As Ross Ulbricht once told Lauren, even after a five-year sentence people slowly forget you because you are not present. The media campaign Lauren is running is the mechanism that keeps political pressure from evaporating while Keonne sits in a cell.

The DOJ’s novel legal theory in the Samourai case extends risk far beyond the two developers charged. Miners, lightning node operators, and relay operators are all potentially vulnerable under the same precedent. A case that looks like it is about one wallet is actually about the entire Bitcoin infrastructure and the developers who maintain it.

Code is speech. That principle was established at the Supreme Court level in the 1990s. Using code-writing as the basis for a criminal prosecution implicates the First Amendment, the Fourth Amendment, and due process rights simultaneously. The Samourai case is not just a Bitcoin story. It is a civil liberties story that reaches anyone who writes software in America.

Small individual actions aggregate into real political force. Posting about the case, donating, signing a petition, writing a letter to Keonne in prison, mentioning it to one non-Bitcoin friend: none of these feel like enough on their own. But the entire campaign keeping this case alive is made of exactly those small actions, stacked.

Keonne’s letters from prison, called Notes from the Inside, are doing something the legal case cannot: maintaining his humanity in the public mind. A name on an indictment fades. A voice that writes vivid, funny accounts of life behind bars stays present. The letters are both an act of connection and a quiet act of resistance.

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