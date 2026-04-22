You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

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Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
11hEdited

Keen to hear your thought Efrat on Monero (XMR) and why you think it is inferior to BTC.

If we judge purely on the criteria of what the "authorities" are more opposed to or what is more popular with people whose literal business is to evade the government (i.e. dark web markets), XMR wins hands down.

XMR has also never been hacked (despite some recent relatively large scale attempts to do so).

From my perspective though, financial exchange is not the best use case for DLT. There are others which are much better.

Also, you interviewed Saylor. What are your thoughts on this?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0CXDq-4dDs

(This is obviously not a channel that can be construed in any way to be anti-BTC...or crypto for that matter)

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