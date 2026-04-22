I had the pleasure of being hosted on the Geopolitics & Empire podcast this week.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Rumble / Substack or YouTube above.

Read more here:

“Efrat Fenigson discusses her work as an independent voice focused on sovereignty and “freedom tech.” She describes her personal experiences with censorship, de-banking, and travel restrictions, framing these obstacles as symptoms of a global shift toward a highly technocratic and surveilled digital world. Fenigson argues that the current era mirrors historic monetary resets, where legacy financial systems are being replaced by programmable CBDCs, biometric identification, and a new world financial architecture. To counter this growing “digital gulag” she champions the adoption of decentralized tools which allow individuals to bypass state-controlled intermediaries. Ultimately, she serves as both a warning of an inevitable global surveillance apparatus and a guide for using alternative technologies to maintain personal and financial autonomy.”

I loved these two comments especially (thank you!):

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♥️ Efrat

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