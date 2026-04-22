Escaping the Algorithm in the New Financial World Order - on Geopolitics & Empire (Guest Podcast)
I had the pleasure of being hosted on the Geopolitics & Empire podcast this week.
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Read more here:
“Efrat Fenigson discusses her work as an independent voice focused on sovereignty and “freedom tech.” She describes her personal experiences with censorship, de-banking, and travel restrictions, framing these obstacles as symptoms of a global shift toward a highly technocratic and surveilled digital world. Fenigson argues that the current era mirrors historic monetary resets, where legacy financial systems are being replaced by programmable CBDCs, biometric identification, and a new world financial architecture. To counter this growing “digital gulag” she champions the adoption of decentralized tools which allow individuals to bypass state-controlled intermediaries. Ultimately, she serves as both a warning of an inevitable global surveillance apparatus and a guide for using alternative technologies to maintain personal and financial autonomy.”
I loved these two comments especially (thank you!):
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Keen to hear your thought Efrat on Monero (XMR) and why you think it is inferior to BTC.
If we judge purely on the criteria of what the "authorities" are more opposed to or what is more popular with people whose literal business is to evade the government (i.e. dark web markets), XMR wins hands down.
XMR has also never been hacked (despite some recent relatively large scale attempts to do so).
From my perspective though, financial exchange is not the best use case for DLT. There are others which are much better.
Also, you interviewed Saylor. What are your thoughts on this?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0CXDq-4dDs
(This is obviously not a channel that can be construed in any way to be anti-BTC...or crypto for that matter)