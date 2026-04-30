Hey friends,

I’m still recovering from a super busy week in Vegas, at the world’s largest Bitcoin conference.

The panel I moderated is now released, please watch it, like, comment and please please SHARE it. It is SO important to keep the pressure on, and get Keonne & Bill pardoned, and support the legacy of the legendary John McAfee. Lyn, Ross Ulbricht mother, inspires everyone to never give up. Watch and share:

Share this on X please:

Watch my interview with Keonne Rodriguez before he went to prison:

Check out the 8 interviews I recorded for the podcast, stay tuned they’ll be released soon! Click this Twitter thread to see all 8 guests:

What do you think about the panel?

Please comment, like and share. In this case it matters so much.

I’m so grateful to be given this opportunity to raise awareness to these cases and topics.

♥️ Efrat

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