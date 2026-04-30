You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

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Larry Spraker's avatar
Larry Spraker
1dEdited

That was an incredible panel discussion! So glad I was there to see it in person and “feel” the gravity of their responses. All three ladies did an amazing job of sharing their situations, feelings and emotions in a very professional way. Efrat you did an absolutely masterful job of guiding them through some very personal and delicate questions!

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1 reply by Efrat Fenigson
Positively Paying It Forward's avatar
Positively Paying It Forward
2dEdited

Efrat,

So correct, the Most Significant Panel EVER.

We pray for the release of keonne & Bill and the return of freedom/solidarity.

I suspect that, as stated, Trump has his hands full currently, just trying to keep the USA ship afloat.

I subscribe to Simon Dixon's vision of Trump, being that he has to remain committed to his donor base/sponsors.

(start at minute 19:10) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lEgxtmKld0I

And who are they?

His donors/sponsors were the big three:

Military Industrial Complex (war promoters like Adelson)

Banking/Financial Industrial Complex (funding and profiteering from wars) (same as Biden's)

Technical/Surveillance/censorship State Industrial Complex (like all of A. I., Palantir, like Musk) (same as Biden's)

By following the money, one can then next jump to A.I. and its role and responsibility(ies):

Protect the money

Protect those controlling the money

Protect those that continue to bring in the money

Catherine Austin Fitts put it nicely in her 'red button' video (start at minute 24) called $50 Trillion Missing and the US Financial Coup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UaAd4DscZ6s

Bottom line, if we really wanted (surveillance state) A.I. to address the real issues of automating intelligence, what kind of intelligence are we in pursuit of?

The simple answer is "to those that are funding A. I., their goal is protecting the money" (and preventing, as Simon says: those that are not in The Club from having a chance to join).

So the money criminals remain free

The illegal money transfer system remains free

The illegal money printing system remains free

The illegal money laundering through (Mafia an example) gambling casinos (where Trump originally made his money) remains free

The illegal laundering of drug money (CIA/Mossad/MI6 comes to mind) remains free (difficult to arrest the enforcers)

But, as you say, "what gives me hope?"

I suspect, as Trump continues playing 5D chess, he'll do the classic move that others before him have done, that being, as he's walking out the door of his final presidency, I pray that he'll pardon both Keonne and Bill, just to 'stick it to' the Financial and Surveillance Industrial Complexes.

Please give these brave and courageous women our thanks and Blessings

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