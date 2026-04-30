My Most Significant Panel EVER, From the World's Largest Bitcoin Event
Hey friends,
I’m still recovering from a super busy week in Vegas, at the world’s largest Bitcoin conference.
The panel I moderated is now released, please watch it, like, comment and please please SHARE it. It is SO important to keep the pressure on, and get Keonne & Bill pardoned, and support the legacy of the legendary John McAfee. Lyn, Ross Ulbricht mother, inspires everyone to never give up. Watch and share:
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What do you think about the panel?
Please comment, like and share. In this case it matters so much.
I’m so grateful to be given this opportunity to raise awareness to these cases and topics.
♥️ Efrat
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That was an incredible panel discussion! So glad I was there to see it in person and “feel” the gravity of their responses. All three ladies did an amazing job of sharing their situations, feelings and emotions in a very professional way. Efrat you did an absolutely masterful job of guiding them through some very personal and delicate questions!
Efrat,
So correct, the Most Significant Panel EVER.
We pray for the release of keonne & Bill and the return of freedom/solidarity.
I suspect that, as stated, Trump has his hands full currently, just trying to keep the USA ship afloat.
I subscribe to Simon Dixon's vision of Trump, being that he has to remain committed to his donor base/sponsors.
(start at minute 19:10) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lEgxtmKld0I
And who are they?
His donors/sponsors were the big three:
Military Industrial Complex (war promoters like Adelson)
Banking/Financial Industrial Complex (funding and profiteering from wars) (same as Biden's)
Technical/Surveillance/censorship State Industrial Complex (like all of A. I., Palantir, like Musk) (same as Biden's)
By following the money, one can then next jump to A.I. and its role and responsibility(ies):
Protect the money
Protect those controlling the money
Protect those that continue to bring in the money
Catherine Austin Fitts put it nicely in her 'red button' video (start at minute 24) called $50 Trillion Missing and the US Financial Coup
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UaAd4DscZ6s
Bottom line, if we really wanted (surveillance state) A.I. to address the real issues of automating intelligence, what kind of intelligence are we in pursuit of?
The simple answer is "to those that are funding A. I., their goal is protecting the money" (and preventing, as Simon says: those that are not in The Club from having a chance to join).
So the money criminals remain free
The illegal money transfer system remains free
The illegal money printing system remains free
The illegal money laundering through (Mafia an example) gambling casinos (where Trump originally made his money) remains free
The illegal laundering of drug money (CIA/Mossad/MI6 comes to mind) remains free (difficult to arrest the enforcers)
But, as you say, "what gives me hope?"
I suspect, as Trump continues playing 5D chess, he'll do the classic move that others before him have done, that being, as he's walking out the door of his final presidency, I pray that he'll pardon both Keonne and Bill, just to 'stick it to' the Financial and Surveillance Industrial Complexes.
Please give these brave and courageous women our thanks and Blessings