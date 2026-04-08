Sovereign Living & Canada as a Crystal Ball - Karla Treadway | Ep. 131

Karla Joy Treadway (The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter) is a serial entrepreneur, marketing strategist for freedom-minded entrepreneurs, writer, speaker, and host of the Sovereign Sphere podcast, broadcasting from an island on Lake of the Woods in Ontario, Canada, where she and her family hunt, fish, fly their own plane, and homestead off the beaten path. Covid lockdowns cost her everything: her studio, her income, her community. Being canceled overnight for questioning medical mandates cost her the rest. Rather than go quiet, she went harder. In this conversation, Karla and I cover the Freedom Convoy and its consequences; what sovereign, self-reliant living really looks like day to day; the AI content tsunami quietly reshaping entrepreneurship and the narrow window entrepreneurs still have to build real trust; Canada’s MAiD program as a window into where government-controlled healthcare ultimately leads; and what keeps Karla grounded, when the world feels like it’s heading toward a point of no return.

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Takeaways:

Karla lost 5,000 followers, every client, and every friend overnight for questioning medical mandates. That pile of rubble told her exactly who was real and who wasn’t, and having nothing left to lose gave her the courage to go further. Sometimes the thing that destroys you is the same thing that frees you.

Karla frames the media as the actual infrastructure of control, not merely one bad actor among many. Bank freezing, political vilification, narrative warfare: none of it works without the media laundering it as truth. Fix the media problem and you start to unravel the whole machine.

Bitcoin proved its thesis in the trucker convoy under live-fire conditions. Every fiat avenue was shut down: GoFundMe seized, bank accounts frozen. Bitcoin was the only money that actually reached the people it was meant for. That moment in Canada was the real-world thesis statement playing out in real time.

The government doesn’t have to take your property today for you to not really own it. The slow creep from ‘land acknowledgments’ to actual property seizures follows a deliberate ratchet logic. The same applies to guns, bank accounts, and speech. Each concession is framed as harmless until it’s too late. Real sovereignty means knowing which lines to hold before they’re already gone.

Sovereign living is a set of skills you build daily, long before you need them. Chopping wood, flying a plane, hunting dinner, driving ice roads: Karla’s family has built a life that requires no permission from any institution to continue. Real independence compounds in ways that money alone can never replicate.

AI is simultaneously the greatest tool and the greatest trap for entrepreneurs right now. The flood of AI content has destroyed trust on every platform, and the clearest way to stand out is to be more human, more raw, more imperfect. The brands being built right now through authentic voice will be the ones people trust when the tsunami of fake content closes in. There is a narrow window, and it is closing fast.

Knowing enough to act is wisdom. Knowing everything and being paralyzed by it is its own kind of prison. There are people in the awakened space who consume information about power structures and corruption as though the volume of knowledge is itself protection. It isn’t. You only need to understand enough to make a decision about your own life. Everything beyond that is just fear dressed up as research.

Children raised with real skills carry a confidence that no curriculum can teach. Watching Karla’s daughter make a fishing rod from a stick and string, reassure her mother about the bear, and take care of them both on her own: that is a confidence story. The most important thing we can give the next generation is the belief that they can figure things out.

Canada’s MAiD program is the clearest window into where government-controlled healthcare ultimately leads. When the state runs healthcare, the state also runs the math. And at some point the math decides it’s cheaper to help people die than to help them live.

Darkness, when you look at it long enough, leads a lot of people back to faith, and that may be the most surprising gift of this whole era. Karla put it beautifully: if that level of evil exists, then the opposite must also exist.

Building on censorship-resistant infrastructure is preparation, not paranoia. Nostr, private keys, owning your social graph: Karla is doing this now, not because she has already been banned again, but because she understands the direction Canada is heading.

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