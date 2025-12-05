The New Monetary Order Is Being Established

From the interview: “In this conversation, Efrat Fenigson, an independent journalist and Bitcoin advocate, shares her journey into the world of Bitcoin, emphasizing its role in personal sovereignty and freedom. She discusses the importance of decentralization in various aspects of life and highlights the significance of community within the Bitcoin space. Efrat also addresses the challenges posed by CBDCs and the evolving financial landscape, advocating for decentralized protocols like Nostr to ensure freedom of speech and communication. She emphasizes the importance of education in combating oppressive systems and highlights the resilience of Bitcoin in the face of regulatory pressures. The discussion also touches on the potential future of humanity in relation to Bitcoin and the significance of maintaining a positive outlook amidst challenges.”

Watch the full interview

Takeaways

Efrat Fenigson is a passionate advocate for Bitcoin and financial sovereignty.

Her journey into Bitcoin began during protests against COVID policies in Israel.

Bitcoin serves as a tool for personal sovereignty and freedom.

Decentralization should be a guiding principle in all aspects of life.

Building community through Bitcoin can alleviate social worries.

Nostr is a promising protocol for freedom of speech and decentralized communication.

CBDCs are being implemented globally, posing risks to individual freedoms.

Countries are experimenting with various financial instruments, including stablecoins and KYC Bitcoin.

The U.S. is using stablecoins to globalize its debt, impacting sovereignty worldwide.

The battle for a new monetary order is ongoing and will shape the future. Central banks are in a chaotic game of musical chairs.

El Salvador is a key player in the Bitcoin landscape.

The IMF is wary of Bitcoin and its implications.

There’s a crackdown on Bitcoin from various global institutions.

Education is crucial in fighting against oppressive systems.

Bitcoin’s resilience is its superpower against regulation.

The trajectory of many countries is concerning regarding freedoms.

Mental health and spirituality are important in this fight.

Bitcoin offers a chance to build a fairer society.

The spirit of the people in Argentina is inspiring.

Chapters



00:00 Introduction to Efrat Fenigson and Bitcoin Advocacy

02:57 Efrat’s Journey into Bitcoin

06:01 The Role of Bitcoin in Personal Sovereignty

08:58 Decentralization as a Guiding Principle

12:03 Building Community through Bitcoin

14:59 The Importance of Nostr for Freedom of Speech

21:01 The Musical Chairs of the Monetary Order: CBDCs and Financial Control

32:46 The Musical Chairs of Central Banking

36:03 The Bitcoin Landscape and Global Reactions

41:13 Fighting for Freedom: The Role of Education

48:35 Navigating Totalitarianism and Bitcoin’s Resilience

56:00 Bitcoin: A Gift for Humanity’s Future

— Support my work —

I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way! Click here to support me!

Share this on X

Thanks for watching, please like, comment and share this with friends.

♥️ Efrat

Sponsors:

Trezor

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Abundant Mines

►► Have you tried mining bitcoin? Stack sats directly to your wallet while saving on taxes with Abundant Mines

Special offers:

►► Get 10% off on Augmented NAC to detox the Spike protein, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

►► Be good to your eyes & health, and get the Daylight tablet - a healthier, more human-friendly computer, zero flicker & zero blue light, by design. Thank me later ;-) https://bit.ly/Efrat_daylight

►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off

►► Get a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with Expat Money, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

Follow me:

Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links