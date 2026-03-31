My friend Tom Nelson had recommended this beautiful, funny documentary to me a while back, and I greatly enjoyed it, so I must pay it forward! It already has 3.3m views on YouTube, I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.

Tom shared this with me:

”It’s a quirky low-budget travel adventure mixed in with lots of stunningly beautiful bird footage, all captured by the two brothers who made this film. Their film budget is said to be $16k, and the film is in many ways better than a 2011 Hollywood movie called “The Big Year” on the same subject with a production budget of $40 million.”

Enjoy!

Let me know in the comments - what did you think or feel?

And remember to plug back to nature.

♥️ Efrat

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