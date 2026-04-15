You Think You’re Sovereign Until You Go Out To The Real World | Ep. 132

Today I’m sharing something different: I was interviewed by Mike Peterson on the Bitcoin Beach podcast while I was in El Salvador in Nov. 2025. Mike wrote:

“What if the real trap is not working hard, but spending your best years building someone else’s empire earning money you do not even trust?

Mike Peterson sat down with Efrat during “Bitcoin Historico” for a direct conversation about the fiat system, corporate life, and why “growth for growth’s sake” eventually stops making sense. She explains how years of being great at driving revenue for other people pushed me toward a bigger question: who is this all really for?

Before Bitcoin, Efrat was deep in the tech world, first as a video games developer in Australia, then rising to executive roles. She shares about being a woman in tech on male-dominated teams, her career reality and the moment she realized work was not the same as purpose.

She also shared more personal stuff: what happened when she spoke out during Covid, how backlash followed, and why free speech became a line she wouldn’t cross, even if it cost her socially and professionally.

Bitcoin enters this conversation through one sharp question that changed everything, “can they touch it?” Efrat describes why self-custody, sound money, and censorship resistance felt like freedom tech more than a finance solution. It is also where her drive for financial independence turns into something broader, a freedom movement mindset built around sovereignty and personal responsibility.

Finally, they zoom out to Bitcoin adoption in El Salvador, including Bitcoin Beach in El Zonte and what a real circular economy looks like when it is not just theory. She and Mike Peterson talk about merchants accepting Bitcoin, why even small savings windows can change how people plan their lives, and why on-the-ground reality matters more than headlines.”

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Watch the original interview on Bitcoin Beach here | Follow Bitcoin Beach on Twitter

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