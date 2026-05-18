12 Years, One Pardon, and a Fight That's Not Over - Lyn Ulbricht | Ep. 138

Lyn Ulbricht is Ross Ulbricht’s mother. Ross was the founder of Silk Road, who received a double life sentence plus 40 years without parole before being granted an unconditional pardon by President Trump after nearly 12 years of incarceration. Rather than stepping back after that hard-won victory, Lyn channeled her experience, platform, and network into founding MACS (Mothers Against Cruel Sentencing), a nonprofit dedicated to exposing the reality of excessive sentencing inside the U.S. justice system. At the Bitcoin Vegas Conference 2026, she joined me to share what it was like when Trump personally called to announce the pardon, how Ross is adjusting to life on the outside, why she sees Bitcoin colleagues still behind bars as prisoner of war from a war declared over, and why the fight for justice is far from finished.

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Follow Lyn on Twitter | MACS (Mothers Against Cruel Sentencing)’s website

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Takeaways:

Winning one battle doesn’t end the war. Ross Ulbricht’s pardon was a historic victory, but it exposed a structural reality: the war on crypto was declared over without releasing its prisoners. Bitcoin colleagues are still behind bars, which means every victory that doesn’t address the people left inside is incomplete.

The social-legal layer of Bitcoin is as critical to its security as its technical architecture. Miners, nodes, and code maintainers protect the protocol technically, but the narratives society holds about Bitcoin and financial privacy are also a layer of the protocol, one that requires the same vigilance and active defense.

A double life sentence for a first-time nonviolent offender is a product of sentencing practices that have grown increasingly extreme since the drug war began in the 1980s. Ross’s case shocked people because the sentence was too extreme to ignore, and that shock was necessary to build the coalition that eventually freed him.

The drug war is structurally incentivized to never end. Prisons represent the largest line item in the DOJ’s budget, institutions profit from the incarcerated population, and funding flows in from multiple directions. The people inside that system may individually want reform, but the machinery has too much money running through it to stop easily.

A sentence meant to reform an individual means nothing when that individual is never given the chance to grow past who they were at 26. Life sentences strip away the possibility of redemption or change, and society ends up paying to cage people who would never offend again. The families pay a cost that doesn’t show up in any budget.

Prison conditions are so brutal that prisoners prefer the idea of physical torture to serving decades inside. Ross conducted an informal survey asking fellow inmates whether they would choose real physical torture over long-term incarceration. Every single one chose the torture. That is how bad it is in there.

Incarceration punishes far beyond the individual being sentenced. When a parent goes to prison, the children’s lives unravel, the family fractures, and statistics show those children are more likely to end up incarcerated themselves. The sentence handed to one person quietly sentences an entire family to a different kind of suffering that never appears in any court record.

Outrage at injustice can be a gift. Sometimes the worst possible outcome creates enough shock to move people into action who would otherwise stay silent. Ross’s sentence was so extreme that it became impossible to ignore, and that extremity ultimately helped build the coalition that freed him. There can be meaning, even purpose, in the worst things.

The inconsistency within the U.S. justice system is its own form of injustice. States decriminalizing and legalizing cannabis while federal prisoners serve life sentences for the same substance is a mirror held up to a system where justice depends entirely on jurisdiction, timing, and who you happen to be.

Mothers don’t leave. Ross observed in prison that across all family members, it was nearly always mothers who never abandoned their incarcerated children. Lyn didn’t frame that as a strategy when naming MACS. She framed it as witnessing the deepest form of loyalty that exists, and building around it.

One ordinary person acting on faith can move mountains that institutions refuse to touch. Lyn describes herself as a nobody who kept going, who barged in on a president during dinner, who woke up years before the pardon hearing the words ‘he will be free.’ Ross’s pardon proves that the odds against any individual making that kind of difference are very real, and that the miracle can still happen.

Winning the pardon created an obligation, not a finish line. The skills, platform, and network Lyn built to free Ross don’t disappear when he walks out the gate. She turned all of it toward the people who are still inside, because she now understands exactly what it costs to stay and what it costs to finally leave.

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