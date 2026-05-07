You Can’t Run Forever: Building Bitcoin Sovereignty from Inside the EU - Matyas Kuchar | Ep. 135

Matyas Kuchar is a Czech Bitcoin OG and co-founder of BTC Prague, Europe’s largest Bitcoin-only conference. Born into a country shaped by communist-era currency controls and a deep-rooted distrust of central authority, Matyas sits at the intersection of Bitcoin, monetary sovereignty, and the fast-shifting political landscape of the European Union. He helped spearhead a landmark Bitcoin-friendly legislation package that passed unanimously through the Czech parliament, eliminating capital gains tax on long-held Bitcoin and securing banking rights for crypto companies. In this conversation, he breaks down why the EU is heading toward a reckoning, why the Czech Republic may be the El Salvador of Europe, and why the fight for financial and digital privacy is now a hill worth dying on.

* Note to clarify what Matyas meant about MiCA regulation: While MiCA does not directly regulate merchants, its travel rule requirements effectively forced third-party Bitcoin payment processors — e.g. Confirmo & Qerko — to treat fiat conversion as a financial service, requiring them to KYC every customer. Since they aren’t complying, these processors stopped supporting merchant Bitcoin payments, and since most merchants relied on them rather than managing self-custody, they stop accepting Bitcoin altogether.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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Takeaways:

When a monetary system fails its people for long enough, working around it becomes culture. Czechs spent decades finding currency loopholes under communism, quietly exchanging forbidden foreign notes on the street because that was the only rational thing to do. That inherited distrust of centralized money is the exact mindset that makes a country Bitcoin-ready before the rest of Europe has even asked the question.

When a European central bank governor buys Bitcoin, even experimentally, even a million dollars worth, a spell is broken. The ECB’s furious response to the Czech National Bank’s move was the reaction of an institution that knows its monopoly on monetary orthodoxy is cracking. The cracks always start at the edges.

Czech citizens did not need an abstract argument against adopting the euro. They watched Slovakia take it, and they watched bread prices double overnight while salaries barely moved. The orange-pill sometimes arrives not through a podcast or a book, but through watching your neighbor get wrecked by the same trap you almost walked into.

A small group of Czech Bitcoiners once sat in a room and sketched out legislation most thought was Mission Impossible. Three years later it passed unanimously, with zero votes against. The crypto-anarchists who wrote off that effort as a waste of time were wrong. Every layer of defense matters.

The digital euro CBDC is not merely surveillance money. The architecture being built allows authorities to restrict which goods you can purchase, not just track that you purchased them. The danger is not only that they will see everything. The danger is that what they can see, they can eventually block. Monetary independence is a sovereignty buffer that eurozone countries have already lost. The Czech Republic retained its own currency, and that single fact allowed its central bank to experiment with Bitcoin on its balance sheet while the ECB was still having a panic attack over the idea. Countries that gave up their currencies signed away the ability to move differently when it matters most.

Privacy was never a default feature of Bitcoin. It has to be added as a second layer and actively defended. The transparent base layer exists for a reason: it is what makes trustless settlement across a global network possible. But transparency at the foundation does not mean privacy is unattainable. It means privacy requires intention. If you want curtains, you have to hang them yourself.

Arresting developers for writing privacy software is a precedent that threatens the tools of freedom themselves. The prosecution of Samourai Wallet and Tornado Cash developers signals that governments are willing to treat the act of giving people options as a crime. If the community does not fight these cases loudly and publicly, those precedents calcify into the foundation of the next system.

Real-world trust networks are becoming one of the most undervalued forms of sovereignty infrastructure. As deepfakes, algorithmic manipulation, and AI-generated noise make online information increasingly impossible to verify, knowing people in the physical world who you can actually call and cross-check with is a form of resilience. Bitcoin conferences are places where trust bridges get built.

The Bitcoiner ethos naturally expands beyond money once the financial foundation is in place. The same logic that leads someone to self-custody their Bitcoin, to think in decades, and to distrust centralized intermediaries, extends naturally to health, education, communication, food production, and community.

Staying and building is a choice with consequences as real as leaving. The temptation to move somewhere more favorable is understandable. Matyas nearly left the Czech Republic entirely. But the legislative wins gave him enough hope to stay and build, and the people who stay are the ones who shape what the next version of a place looks like. Flight is a valid strategy. But so is standing your ground.

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