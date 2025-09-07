Stop Bitching, Start Solving - My Latest on the Free Cities Podcast

🎙️ I had the privilege to return for the 3rd time to the Free Cities Podcast.

About this interview:

“Censorship, Community, Psilocybin Microdosing, Spirituality, Israel, Propaganda, Bitcoin, Privacy, Encryption, CBDCs, Shadow banning, Parallel Systems. - Timothy Allen speaks with Efrat Fenigson. Efrat is an independent journalist, marketing expect and host of her own hugely successful podcast, ‘You’re the voice’. This is a wide-ranging conversation about navigating an increasingly chaotic world. We explore censorship, shadow banning, and freedom online, and how community and personal branding can help push back. Efrat highlights Bitcoin and privacy as essential tools for reclaiming sovereignty in the digital age. The discussion also dives into personal growth and resilience, touching on microdosing, psychedelics, spirituality, and life as a digital nomad. Efrat speaks candidly about Israel, reflecting on propaganda, resistance, and her own choice to leave the country and embrace a new way of living. She stresses the need for hope, creativity, and building parallel systems that allow individuals and communities to thrive beyond centralized control — blending the personal with the political, the digital with the spiritual, and offering a vision of freer futures. Enjoy the conversation.”

Watch/Listen on Spotify:

Watch/Listen on Youtube:

TIMESTAMPS

0:00:00 - Coming up 0:00:41 - Veritas Village preview 0:01:27 - Start of conversation 0:03:07 - Efrat's Decentralized Strategy against censorship 0:03:48 - Community and Personal Branding 0:09:28 - Bitcoin's Impact on Efrat's Focus 0:15:51 - Spiritual Awakening and Intellectual Ability 0:18:58 - Microdosing: Process and Effects 0:37:49 - Privacy as a Forbidden Concept 0:42:22 - The Ability to Spend Money 0:46:40 - Digital Encryption 1:01:02 - Stop Bitching About Everything 1:04:20 - Israelis’ Lack of Perspective 1:08:17 - Israelis Resisting War 1:10:59 - Exploring Nomading and Its Impact 1:23:52 - Hope for a Glorious Future

Sponsors:

