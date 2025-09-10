The Fight for Digital & Physical Security – You're The Voice Ep. 95 with Alena Vránová

🎙️ My guest today is Alena Vránová, entrepreneur, author, and builder of freedom tech who has spent over a decade pioneering tools that defend both digital and physical sovereignty. She co-founded SatoshiLabs (Trezor’s mother company), which launched the world’s first commercially available hardware wallet, joined the Casa Node team to make running Bitcoin and Lightning easy, and co-authored The Little Bitcoin Book, a global bestseller introducing why Bitcoin matters for freedom and finance. Today, she is building GLOK, a project dedicated to protecting Bitcoiners against kidnapping, extortion, and physical threats. In this episode, Alena shares her journey from legacy finance into Bitcoin, recounting how she helped establish an entirely new market for hardware wallets. We discuss the ongoing attempts to co-opt Bitcoin through regulation and confiscation, the dangers of KYC and data leaks, and why physical security is the next frontier for Bitcoiners worldwide. Alena also reflects on the role of women in Bitcoin, the growth of a truly global community, and why she believes building tools for self-defense—digital and physical—is essential for human freedom

This episode is also on Twitter, Spotify, YouTube, Fountain, Rumble and more.

Got value? please like, comment, share & subscribe!

We talked about:

00:00 - Coming Up

01:40 - Intro to Alena & Her Background

08:27 - Alena’s Journey Into Bitcoin

11:08 - Building Trezor: Pioneering Hardware Wallets & Their Importance

19:17 - Bitcoin Nodes: From Fringe to Mainstream

22:37 - The Little Bitcoin Book

29:08 - The Inevitable Evolution of Bitcoin: Regulation, Co-opting, Confiscation

36:27 - Tech Innovation in Bitcoin

40:02 - Kidnapping, Extortion & “Glok” - Alena’s New Security Project

45:07 - Operational Security Checklist

48:07 - Kidnapping Use Case & Glok’s Deterrent Solution

59:17 - Women’s Safety in Europe

1:00:17 - Empowering Women Generally & in Bitcoin

1:11:27 - A Pronoic Mindset: Alena’s Hope for the Future

My takeaways from this episode:

Alena recounts her path from legacy finance and insurance to co-founding SatoshiLabs and Trezor, creating the first consumer hardware wallet and opening an entirely new market for Bitcoin self-custody

She describes how early Bitcoin adoption in Prague, including the 2011 European Bitcoin Conference, convinced her the movement was real and worth dedicating her career to

Alena explains her role at Trezor, handling business, logistics, and growth while her co-founders focused on mining, hardware, and cryptography

She highlights how Trezor made Bitcoin security accessible, solving the digital risk of hacks and inspiring competitors like Ledger, Coldcard, and BitBox

Alena recalls co-creating the Casa Node, the first plug-and-play Lightning and Bitcoin node, which helped everyday users run their own infrastructure

She co-authored The Little Bitcoin Book with Alex Gladstein, Jimmy Song, and others, giving activists and newcomers a simple explanation of why Bitcoin matters for freedom

Alena reflects on 15 years of Bitcoin, noting both explosive innovation and constant attacks from media smears, regulatory pressure, and state attempts to confiscate coins

She warns of risks from KYC leaks, dormant asset laws, and state confiscations, framing them as new ways governments may try to co-opt Bitcoin

Alena emphasizes that inheritance, privacy, and multisig remain unsolved challenges where Bitcoin needs better tools for everyday people

She introduces GLOK, a new project to protect Bitcoiners from kidnapping, extortion, and physical threats through checklists, training, and an encrypted Nostr-based alert system

Alena shares her motivation to make Bitcoiners and women safer, pointing to the rise of crime, kidnapping, and sexual violence in parts of Europe

She reflects on women in Bitcoin, saying the community can be more honest and harsh than corporate life, but also more genuine, supportive, and empowering

Alena concludes that Bitcoin’s evolution is inevitable, and while threats remain, building freedom tech in both digital and physical realms is the best way to secure the future

Watch/Listen on Spotify:

Watch/Listen on Youtube:

Follow Alena Vránová:

Twitter | Glok's Website | Nostr

Sponsors:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

BitVault

►► Shield your bitcoin with time-delayed transactions over multisig with BitVault

Special offers:

►► 10% off on Augmented NAC: I arranged a 10% discount on the Augmented NAC from ZeroSpike, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off

►► Get a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with Expat Money, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links