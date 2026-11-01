Ken Schooland (associate professor of economics and Director of the Entrepreneurship Center at Hawaii Pacific University) wrote the book “The Adverntures of Jonathan Gullible - A Free Market Odyssey” (link to free PDF).

You may already know it, but for those who don’t, it’s an interesting one!

Summary The Adventures of Jonathan Gullible tells the story of a boy who becomes shipwrecked on an unfamiliar island after being swept out to sea in a storm. Having previously lived in a relatively free society, in this new strange land he experiences culture shock as he learns of bewildering laws and traditions of the island’s inhabitants. The story highlights the absurdities of the laws, the controls imposed on people’s lives, and the economic drawbacks of these laws. ​The laws highlighted are recognizable as common to many countries throughout the world. As the story unfolds, the part individuals in society play in political decision-making and personal responsibility is introduced for discussion.

​About the book:

Also, watch this important 7-minutes video, on the philosophy of liberty:

I saw Ken Schooland and his work on The Corbett Report recently:

Stay free, and stay tuned to my next episode with Federico Faggin, coming out next week!

Efrat

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