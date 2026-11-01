You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

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MCL's avatar
MCL
12h

Thanks for bringing attention to Ken's work!

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1 reply by Efrat Fenigson
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GreatNorthMedia comments
10h

When the monkeys need to Philosophy the fundamental you know that you are is in deep trouble!

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