This was important and good to watch. Not that we didn’t know, but it’s a good reminder, clearly explaining the “Military Industrial Complex” apparatus (mostly US focus in this 2005 film) - consisted of the military, the corporations and the congress.

Stay vigilant,

Efrat

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