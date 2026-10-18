This was important and good to watch. Not that we didn’t know, but it’s a good reminder, clearly explaining the “Military Industrial Complex” apparatus (mostly US focus in this 2005 film) - consisted of the military, the corporations and the congress.
Stay vigilant,
Efrat
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