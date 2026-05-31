Panel: Neutral, Censorship-Resistant Money vs. the Failures of Crypto, Gold, and CBDC
Madrid, May 2026
Hola from Barcelona,
Just finished another conference - with a good grassroots Spanish bitcoin community.
I wanted to share a panel I participated in Madrid a few weeks ago, enjoy and please drop a comment & like, yes it helps:
"Bitcoin Is the Answer: Neutral, Censorship-Resistant Money vs. the Failures of Crypto, Gold, and Central Bank Digital Currencies"
Moderator: Kristyna Mazankova – Master in Bitcoin Program Director at Universidad de las Hesperides.
Panelists:
• Efrat Fenigson – Host at ‘You’re the Voice’
• Knut Svanholm – Host at ‘Bitcoin infinity show’
• Remu Karhulah ti – CEO of BTC HEL.”
Next up on my tour - Prague, US, Lugano…
Stay cool, calm & collected, and don’t forget to stack sats.
♥️ Efrat
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