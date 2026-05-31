Hola from Barcelona,

Just finished another conference - with a good grassroots Spanish bitcoin community.

I wanted to share a panel I participated in Madrid a few weeks ago, enjoy and please drop a comment & like, yes it helps:

"Bitcoin Is the Answer: Neutral, Censorship-Resistant Money vs. the Failures of Crypto, Gold, and Central Bank Digital Currencies"



Moderator: Kristyna Mazankova – Master in Bitcoin Program Director at Universidad de las Hesperides.

Panelists:

• Efrat Fenigson – Host at ‘You’re the Voice’

• Knut Svanholm – Host at ‘Bitcoin infinity show’

• Remu Karhulah ti – CEO of BTC HEL.”

Next up on my tour - Prague, US, Lugano…

Stay cool, calm & collected, and don’t forget to stack sats.

♥️ Efrat

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