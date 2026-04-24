Hey friends,

Two pieces of content for your early morning coffee ☕:

“Freedom Go Up” - a name I gave the twitter space I spoke in this morning, prior to Bitcoin 2026 in Vegas: I spoke about Pardoning Samourai, and the US potential of being a beacon of light and preserving freedom and privacy - as the American forefathers intended. Also touched on CBDCs, agenda 2030, digital ID, the controlled demolition of the old world order and ushering in a new one.

Listen to the recording here:

“They Control Your Money” - A live conversation I had on the “Daily Stack”, about passive investments via bitcoin mining, AI, global agendas, free speech, CBDCs vs Bitcoin, and more.

Follow The Daily Stack, now on Nostr too.

Clips:

Join me in Vegas for these sessions!

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Let me know your thoughts?

Have a great day and go touch grass,

♥️ Efrat

Connect with me:

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Latest releases:

Sponsors:

Camp Nakamoto

→ Join me at Camp Nakamoto, a family-friendly Bitcoin retreat on a private island in New Hampshire, June 18–21. Code EFRAT for 15% off: https://www.campnakamoto.com/

Ledn

→ Access liquidity without selling your Bitcoin with Ledn — learn more at https://ledn.io/Efrat

Trezor

→ Get your TREZOR bitcoin wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Abundant Mines

→ Have you tried mining bitcoin? Stack sats directly to your wallet while saving on taxes with Abundant Mines. A month of free hosting for my followers:

Special offers:

→ Join me at Europe’s biggest and most influential Bitcoin event! Enjoy 10% off your BTC Prague using the code EFRAT.

→ Get 10% off on Augmented NAC to detox the Spike protein, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

→ Be good to your eyes & health, and get the Daylight tablet - a healthier, more human-friendly computer, zero flicker & zero blue light. Use code EFRAT for $25 off: https://bit.ly/Efrat_daylight

→ Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off

→ Get a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with Expat Money, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

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