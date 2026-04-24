Freedom Go Up
Hey friends,
Two pieces of content for your early morning coffee ☕:
“Freedom Go Up” - a name I gave the twitter space I spoke in this morning, prior to Bitcoin 2026 in Vegas: I spoke about Pardoning Samourai, and the US potential of being a beacon of light and preserving freedom and privacy - as the American forefathers intended. Also touched on CBDCs, agenda 2030, digital ID, the controlled demolition of the old world order and ushering in a new one.
Listen to the recording here:
“They Control Your Money” - A live conversation I had on the “Daily Stack”, about passive investments via bitcoin mining, AI, global agendas, free speech, CBDCs vs Bitcoin, and more.
Follow The Daily Stack, now on Nostr too.
Clips:
—
Let me know your thoughts?
Have a great day and go touch grass,
♥️ Efrat
Connect with me:
Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Nostr | Podcast | All other links
Latest releases:
Sponsors:
Camp Nakamoto
→ Join me at Camp Nakamoto, a family-friendly Bitcoin retreat on a private island in New Hampshire, June 18–21. Code EFRAT for 15% off: https://www.campnakamoto.com/
Ledn
→ Access liquidity without selling your Bitcoin with Ledn — learn more at https://ledn.io/Efrat
Trezor
→ Get your TREZOR bitcoin wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)
Abundant Mines
→ Have you tried mining bitcoin? Stack sats directly to your wallet while saving on taxes with Abundant Mines. A month of free hosting for my followers:
Special offers:
→ Join me at Europe’s biggest and most influential Bitcoin event! Enjoy 10% off your BTC Prague using the code EFRAT.
→ Get 10% off on Augmented NAC to detox the Spike protein, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.
Injured by Covid Jab To Discover Spike Detox – You're The Voice Ep. 79 with Dr. Tina Peers
→ Be good to your eyes & health, and get the Daylight tablet - a healthier, more human-friendly computer, zero flicker & zero blue light. Use code EFRAT for $25 off: https://bit.ly/Efrat_daylight
→ Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off
Recording Now Available! "New Totalitarian Order" Conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet
→ Get a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with Expat Money, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat
Become an Expat: Outrun Tyranny & Maximize Liberty - You're The Voice Ep. 77 with Mikkel Thorup
— Support my work —
I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way!
.