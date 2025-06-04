Recapping My Past Week in Vegas

I arrived at Vegas for Bitcoin 2025, and had an eventful week, check out my notes, videos and photos, including some content recommendations. Don’t forget to like and subscribe! Thx.
Casino
The horrible experience of the Casino hit me straight away…
It is a true experience of programming/mind and body control.
Fake lights, noise and air. No sun. Maximum sensory overload, dopamine hits, numbing down & programming.
Crew
I then teamed up with our crew for the next few days, thank god for great people with great minds
Interviews
We filmed 7 episodes for “You’re The Voice” podcast, in collaboration with my friend Ben Samocha - these episodes will be aired on his podcast (Crypto Talks in Hebrew) too. Our guests were (from left to right): Caitlin Long, Marty Bent, Mark Moss, Susie Violet Ward, Joseph Kelly, the beautiful Pierre and Morgen Rochard, JD & Britney Lott (oh boy what a couple & family!).
Panel
The panel I was a part of - “Bretton Woods 2.0” - was super interesting; Read more about it here.
Community
After the panel I had the honor to connect with some of YOU! my dear community members - thank you for showing up and supporting me!
Women in Bitcoin
500 women & amazing energies at this women’s brunch!
I had the honour of speaking on the panel, alongside amazing inspirational speakers and women who lead impactful ventures.
Senator Cynthia Lummis spoke at the brunch, and while I respect her and her relentless work towards normalizing Bitcoin and building a top-down acceptance of it, I also am observing and seeing the gradual weaponisation of Bitcoin by politicians for political and geo-political interests. It is inevitable.
And here she continues in the same trajectory:
Books
I’ve had the honour to meet amazing authors. Thank you for your voice. Thank you for taking a stand for humanity. Left to right: The Big Print by Larry Lepard, Break The Stake by Jake Galt, The Bullish Case for Bitcoin by Vijay Boyapati, Bitcoin - A Treasure to HODL by Lindey Magee, and a Bitcoin Magazine edition with Ross Ulbricht on the cover.
Nostr
If you’re not on Nostr yet, I suggest you check it out - read more about what Nostr is here. If you’re there, follow me, this is my npub (public key): npub1dg6es53r3hys9tk3n7aldgz4lx4ly8qu4zg468zwyl6smuhjjrvsnhsguz
Friendships
I am very lucky and grateful. Over the past few years I hand picked and collected beautiful new friendships. Those who know me know I value meaningful relationships very much, and I don’t become good friends with anyone… chemistry, likemindedness, good heart, open mind, high consciousness are some of my “checklist” items… and I couldn’t be more grateful for finding so many kindred spirits along the way. I got to hang out and celebrate life with them during this trip.
Paying in Bitcoin
The usual debate was in the air, since we’re in a western country: treat Bitcoin only as a store of value, or extend its use as money, as a medium of exchange.
While people debate, I tipped in Bitcoin :)
Bitcoin 2025 set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the Most Bitcoin Point of Sale Transactions in 8 hours — with 4,187 Lightning-powered transactions completed on Day 1. This record isn’t just a number — it’s proof that Bitcoin works as real money, in the real world.
Conference
What was the major topic at Bitcoin 2025 - you ask? 😅
Credit to Lysander on this genius compilation.
Recommended reading & watching
I was happy to read this today, as a signal of preserving the ethos of freedom loving bitcoiners:
Erik Cason, covered in this article, was my guest not long ago. I highly recommend watching this episode:summarized the show wonderfully, as usual:
Here are a few videos I recommend. Some I’ve already watched, some are on my list.
I hope you enjoyed my recap!
♥️ Efrat
