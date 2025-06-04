Recapping My Past Week in Vegas

I arrived at Vegas for Bitcoin 2025, and had an eventful week, check out my notes, videos and photos, including some content recommendations. Don’t forget to like and subscribe! Thx.

🚀 35,000+ attendees

🎤 Global leaders & visionaries

💥 Unmatched networking & innovation

🎟 2026 Tickets and details: b.tc/conference/2026

Casino

The horrible experience of the Casino hit me straight away…

It is a true experience of programming/mind and body control.

Fake lights, noise and air. No sun. Maximum sensory overload, dopamine hits, numbing down & programming.

Crew

I then teamed up with our crew for the next few days, thank god for great people with great minds

With the awesome team from “ Not Another Agency.AI ”

Interviews

We filmed 7 episodes for “You’re The Voice” podcast, in collaboration with my friend Ben Samocha - these episodes will be aired on his podcast (Crypto Talks in Hebrew) too. Our guests were (from left to right): Caitlin Long, Marty Bent, Mark Moss, Susie Violet Ward, Joseph Kelly, the beautiful Pierre and Morgen Rochard, JD & Britney Lott (oh boy what a couple & family!).

Panel

The panel I was a part of - “Bretton Woods 2.0” - was super interesting; Read more about it here.



Community

After the panel I had the honor to connect with some of YOU! my dear community members - thank you for showing up and supporting me!

Women in Bitcoin

500 women & amazing energies at this women’s brunch!

I had the honour of speaking on the panel, alongside amazing inspirational speakers and women who lead impactful ventures.



is leading the way, organizing this great event - she’s such an inspiration! Thanks Nat for creating this event & giving a stage to great women.

Senator Cynthia Lummis spoke at the brunch, and while I respect her and her relentless work towards normalizing Bitcoin and building a top-down acceptance of it, I also am observing and seeing the gradual weaponisation of Bitcoin by politicians for political and geo-political interests. It is inevitable.

And here she continues in the same trajectory:

Books

I’ve had the honour to meet amazing authors. Thank you for your voice. Thank you for taking a stand for humanity. Left to right: The Big Print by Larry Lepard, Break The Stake by Jake Galt, The Bullish Case for Bitcoin by Vijay Boyapati, Bitcoin - A Treasure to HODL by Lindey Magee, and a Bitcoin Magazine edition with Ross Ulbricht on the cover.

Right: with Larry Lepard

Nostr

If you’re not on Nostr yet, I suggest you check it out - read more about what Nostr is here. If you’re there, follow me, this is my npub (public key): npub1dg6es53r3hys9tk3n7aldgz4lx4ly8qu4zg468zwyl6smuhjjrvsnhsguz

Friendships

I am very lucky and grateful. Over the past few years I hand picked and collected beautiful new friendships. Those who know me know I value meaningful relationships very much, and I don’t become good friends with anyone… chemistry, likemindedness, good heart, open mind, high consciousness are some of my “checklist” items… and I couldn’t be more grateful for finding so many kindred spirits along the way. I got to hang out and celebrate life with them during this trip.

Paying in Bitcoin

The usual debate was in the air, since we’re in a western country: treat Bitcoin only as a store of value, or extend its use as money, as a medium of exchange.

While people debate, I tipped in Bitcoin :)

Bitcoin 2025 set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the Most Bitcoin Point of Sale Transactions in 8 hours — with 4,187 Lightning-powered transactions completed on Day 1. This record isn’t just a number — it’s proof that Bitcoin works as real money, in the real world.

Conference

What was the major topic at Bitcoin 2025 - you ask? 😅

Credit to Lysander on this genius compilation.

Recommended reading & watching

I was happy to read this today, as a signal of preserving the ethos of freedom loving bitcoiners:

Erik Cason, covered in this article, was my guest not long ago. I highly recommend watching this episode:

summarized the show wonderfully, as usual:

Here are a few videos I recommend. Some I’ve already watched, some are on my list.

I hope you enjoyed my recap!

Please take a moment to like, subscribe, comment and share this article.

♥️ Efrat

►New: Watch “ New Totalitarian Order ” - 10% off with code EFRAT

With Prof. Mattias Desmet - Full 3 hours conference + bonus content!

Get access here

Sponsors:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Join me on these upcoming events:

19-21 June 2025 - BTC Prague - code EFRAT for 10% off



Special offers:

►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - code EFRAT for 10% off

►► Get a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with Expat Money, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links