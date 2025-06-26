You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

Working, Nomading, Israel & more

Working, Nomading, Israel & more

A quick update to catch up a bit...
Efrat Fenigson
Jun 26, 2025
Hi dear community,

I’ve been working and traveling as part of my US & Europe roadshow, when the shit hit the fan. We’ll go back to the shit shortly, let me start with a personal update:

So since May 20th till today (about 1 month):

  • I participated in 4 conferences: Miami mini-conference on money & bitcoin, Vegas: largest bitcoin conference in the world, Freedom Fest: Libertarianism & freedom in Palm Springs, CA, and BTC Prague: largest European bitcoin conference.

  • I had 9 stage appearances, including keynotes, panels, fireside chats and women brunches.

  • I recorded 15 podcast episodes (first one already released!)

  • I was interviewed 3 times.

📷 Photographers credit: Sabine, Kyle.

I met hundreds of good people who listen to my podcast, or are part of this community.

I am humbled and grateful.

So I guess no wonder I lost my voice… see video above.

I also got to meet with some of my favorite humans and freedom lovers:

Recent podcast episodes:

Bitcoin, Texas & the Fight for Sovereignty – You're The Voice Ep. 80 with Parker Lewis

Bitcoin, Texas & the Fight for Sovereignty – You're The Voice Ep. 80 with Parker Lewis

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jun 13
Read full story
Own Bitcoin Before This $5 Trillion Liquidity Event – You're The Voice Ep. 81 with Mark Moss

Own Bitcoin Before This $5 Trillion Liquidity Event – You're The Voice Ep. 81 with Mark Moss

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jun 25
Read full story

Back to the shit show:

Many Israelis who were supposed to come to BTC Prague couldn’t, as the airport was locked down and they had to revert to taking a private jet, boat, or leaving by foot from Jordan or Egypt. I was “lucky” to be out of Israel already so I didn’t miss Prague - which was the largest stage I ever appeared on.

More on this on my tweets here & here.

Before I left, I decided to officially embark on a digital nomad journey.

I was supposed to go back home (Israel) next week, but the universe said “you wanted Nomad? here you go missy, Nomad it is for you”.

Amazing people started offering a place to stay with them - from Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Monaco, Mexico, US and many many more… that warmed my heart… it’s amazing how amazing people are. Alongside the evil and darkness we experience in the world, there are always shining lights.

Image

If there was ever a time that your financial support in my work would make a great difference, it’s now… being a digital nomad and continuing to produce my podcast and content is a big operation, so if you can support me by becoming a paid member, or by contributing me directly in bitcoin.

Unfortunately, people in Israel are completely shaken up by this 12-days war, which was much stronger and harsh than the past 2 years. also the “return to normal” in almost abrupt way, is disturbing to those who can feel how twisted it is to be “commanded” to now act as if everything is normal, when so much destruction, death and decay is in the air.
But most people don’t see it. They aren’t willing or aren’t ready.. and they keep falling for the media and government propaganda.

Latest content I consumed:

Since I wasn’t minded on covering the news, I would like to share with you some of the resources I use for myself.

Alex Krainer's Substack
USA vs. Iran: the violence gets real. Or does it?
On Sunday, 22 June we woke up to the surreal news that US President ordered an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan. While a few analysts said this was coming imminently (one of them was Lt. Col. Douglas Macgregor…
Read more
5 days ago · 276 likes · 115 comments · Alex Krainer
Alex Krainer's Substack
Trump's Iran deception: is it regular or super-sized?
[Originally published at I-System TrendCompass] Something about the war between Israel and Iran doesn’t seem to add up. Israel’s initiated the hostilities, which, of course, were purely defensive in nature. They were merely a justified retaliation against Iran’s missile attack which was sure to follow in the near future. Israel always has the right to defend itself…
Read more
12 days ago · 241 likes · 166 comments · Alex Krainer
The News Block
Iran Tensions Escalate, Bitcoin Reacts to War and Inflation, Trump Targets the Fed, Stablecoin & Treasury Adoption Surge
Listen to the latest episode of the News Block below.👇…
Read more
5 days ago · 9 likes · 3 comments · Natalie Brunell
Israel First's Substack
Sunday June 22 2025: Israel has barred its citizens from leaving the country.
Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev announced the measure, stating: “We will not approve Israelis’ departures abroad at this stage.” She clarified that only non-Israeli nationals—such as diplomats and tourists—are currently permitted to leave the country. Watchdog group says cabinet resolution establishing exceptions committee to grant some citiz…
Read more
6 days ago · 1 like · Israel First TV Program
Israel First's Substack
Tuesday June 17 2025: Israeli government now approves allowing identification of the dead through national biometric database.
Meanwhile it was reported that the Israeli Government has kept emergency biometrics measures in place, more than a year and a half into Gaza war…
Read more
11 days ago · 2 likes · Israel First TV Program
Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist
The “I” is but a distortion of oneself;
“You take delight not in a city’s seven or seventy wonders, but in the answer it gives to a question of yours…
Listen now
6 days ago · 2 likes · Monika Bravo
Monika Bravo I AM OPtimist
Beauty is the way to love
FUD (an acronym for Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt)[1…
Listen now
14 days ago · 2 likes · Monika Bravo

And Hyperion Decimus newsletter, a must for bitcoiners.

And HRF newsletter, in case you’re not subscribed to it.

And:

Read more here.

And:

Read more here.

And as always, that’s why I bitcoin:

Image

♥️ Efrat

