Working, Nomading, Israel & more

Hi dear community,

I’ve been working and traveling as part of my US & Europe roadshow, when the shit hit the fan. We’ll go back to the shit shortly, let me start with a personal update:

So since May 20th till today (about 1 month):

I participated in 4 conferences : Miami mini-conference on money & bitcoin, Vegas : largest bitcoin conference in the world, Freedom Fest : Libertarianism & freedom in Palm Springs, CA, and BTC Prague : largest European bitcoin conference.

I had 9 stage appearances , including keynotes, panels, fireside chats and women brunches.

I recorded 15 podcast episodes (first one already released!)

I was interviewed 3 times.

📷 Photographers credit: Sabine, Kyle.

I met hundreds of good people who listen to my podcast, or are part of this community.

I am humbled and grateful.

So I guess no wonder I lost my voice… see video above.

I also got to meet with some of my favorite humans and freedom lovers:

Recent podcast episodes:

Back to the shit show:

Many Israelis who were supposed to come to BTC Prague couldn’t, as the airport was locked down and they had to revert to taking a private jet, boat, or leaving by foot from Jordan or Egypt. I was “lucky” to be out of Israel already so I didn’t miss Prague - which was the largest stage I ever appeared on.

More on this on my tweets here & here.

Before I left, I decided to officially embark on a digital nomad journey.

I was supposed to go back home (Israel) next week, but the universe said “you wanted Nomad? here you go missy, Nomad it is for you”.

Amazing people started offering a place to stay with them - from Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Monaco, Mexico, US and many many more… that warmed my heart… it’s amazing how amazing people are. Alongside the evil and darkness we experience in the world, there are always shining lights.

If there was ever a time that your financial support in my work would make a great difference, it’s now… being a digital nomad and continuing to produce my podcast and content is a big operation, so if you can support me by becoming a paid member, or by contributing me directly in bitcoin.

Unfortunately, people in Israel are completely shaken up by this 12-days war, which was much stronger and harsh than the past 2 years. also the “return to normal” in almost abrupt way, is disturbing to those who can feel how twisted it is to be “commanded” to now act as if everything is normal, when so much destruction, death and decay is in the air.

But most people don’t see it. They aren’t willing or aren’t ready.. and they keep falling for the media and government propaganda.

Latest content I consumed:

Since I wasn’t minded on covering the news, I would like to share with you some of the resources I use for myself.

And Hyperion Decimus newsletter, a must for bitcoiners.

And HRF newsletter, in case you’re not subscribed to it.

And:

Read more here.

And:

Read more here.

And as always, that’s why I bitcoin:

♥️ Efrat

