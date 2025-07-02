You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

Efrat on The HighWire Discussing Bitcoin vs. CBDCs: Freedom, Finance, and the Global Adoption Battle

Jul 02, 2025
Transcript

Three weeks ago I was interviewed by Jefferey Jaxen for the HighWire at Freedom Fest, California. We discussed Bitcoin, monetary changes and the future of currency around the world.

A bit more detail: we unpacked the growing tension between Bitcoin and CBDCs. I clarified the differences between Bitcoin and crypto, highlight why CBDCs represent a new layer of state financial control, and explore how governments—from El Salvador to Bhutan—are experimenting with Bitcoin as a sovereign asset. The conversation dives into bottom-up adoption, with powerful stories from places like El Salvador where circular Bitcoin economies are helping the poor build savings and self-sovereignty. We also discuss the risks of centralization in Bitcoin mining, the role of community vigilance, and how Bitcoin can empower individuals in the Global South who are leapfrogging traditional banking entirely.

Watch this interview on The HighWire website, or on YouTube.

♥️ Efrat

