"Aligned Council of Australia" with Prof. Ian Brighthope

I recently met with Prof. Brighthope in Melbourne
Efrat Fenigson
and
Ian Brighthope
Apr 02, 2025
While in Melbourne last month, I met with one of my favorite people - Prof.

Ian Brighthope
, and we had a quick conversation about the "Aligned Council of Australia", representing 1.8m+ Australians, fighting for a better public health, and calling for an investigation of the past 5 years.

