Hey friends,

I’m in the midst of my European spring roadshow, and it’s going well but quite challenging! I’m moving between cities every week, preparing presentation, recording and releasing podcasts on the go, meeting people, while ensuring my sleep, sun, food and spiritual habits are kept relatively in tact.

Let me share experiences from 4 places:

1) Block with Mir / Lugano Switzerland

Mir interviewed me when we were in Lugano last year, here’s the fun result

We discussed ”PROFESSIONAL PROOF OF WORK …titles and credentials matter less than your ability to demonstrate value through action, integrity, communication, and authenticity. In Bitcoin, your real résumé is your proof of work.”

2) MAD Bitcoin, Madrid, Spain

Last week in Madrid was really great, here’s my little summary video:

And here’s my rant about why bitcoin is really important. Not as another digital investment asset, but as a freedom enabler. And no, government surveillance is not ok. Click to read the whole rant…

3) With Eddie Hobbs, Dublin, Ireland

I was interviewed by Eddie Hobbs on his show Counterpoint, at the Dublin studio. We talked about Ireland’s Digital ID / CBDC / Internet control, EU’s plans, a bit of Trump, Israel, bitcoin and more. Stay tuned till next week!

4) Porto, Lisbon, Portugal

In between I also visited Porto in Portugal - where I attended a great local meetup with some amazing bitcoiners - lots of educational content was shared:

I also attended the “Free Energy Summit” in Lisbon, organized by my friend Andre Loja from Free Madeira:

And some photos:

Wish me luck in Ireland, Barcelona, Prague etc… drop a comment.

♥️ Efrat

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