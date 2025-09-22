You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Esther Lee's avatar
Esther Lee
7h

Love Lorie Ladd! Love that you shared her video. Thank you always for your work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Efrat Fenigson
Monika Bravo's avatar
Monika Bravo
18h

Thanks for the mention-

Interesting times we are living

Happy I can be of service and share resources and a wonderful friendship ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Efrat Fenigson
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Efrat Fenigson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture