I have a need to share my prayer with you before we start: my heart goes out to the people of Gaza who are suffering tremendous destruction and death, to the hostages forsaken by Israel, rotting in Hamas hideouts in Gaza, and to the soldiers carrying out orders of death and destruction, not seeing how indoctrinated they are, led to believe they’re doing something positive, while sacrificing their own lives, physical or mental health. People, humans are suffering from this unnecessary war, and I am praying for quiet days, for peace and for safety for the people in the region. May this end already!

A quick update first: some changes happened - namely my ban from Telegram and Stripe, making me reshuffle cards a bit with how I do things on Substack. I can’t rely on Substack as my main “community” platform, as I planned to, because I can’t be paid by Substack, as they use Stripe as their payment platform - and I no longer have a Stripe account. So I’m in the process of setting up a new platform, thank you for baring with me. More on this here:

Beautiful documentary for nature lovers: Wilding

I watched it on the flight, but I found it on Apple TV. It’s a magical movie, watch the trailer:

Charlie Kirk’s assassination

IMHO, this is clearly a horrible event with a global, far-reaching ripple effect, which marks another special shift in human consciousness. Kirk was a man of dialogue, which is so rare in this day and age. He spoke bravely on topics such as Covid, global agendas, politics, education and mind control, and a point close to my heart is that he raised similar questions to the ones I did on Oct. 7th.

I wasn’t surprised to see how Charlie’s death was quickly used to clamp down on free speech:

I resonate very much with

on the reactions to hurt free speech using Charlie’s death as the precursor:

I’ve warned about this clamping down on our free speech many times in the past 5 years, (obviously not just me), but this article specifically shows the writing is on the wall:

A good roundup from

on this topic:

And some of you may find it strange to see the next piece of content, but I don’t care :) Lorie Ladd has been one of my favorite spiritual teachers for the past 5 years, I am so grateful for her. She really hit home for me with her insights about Charlie’s death and what it symbolizes:

Money, Financial censorship, Bitcoin

Thailand freezing funds here:

Malaysia with a next-gen CBDC: biometric coin is a shortcut for government control:

Vietnam closing 86m bank accounts:

Lagarde on the next financial crisis:

The money is broken - why?

Great interview with Lyn Alden, about why our money is broken:

If this is your first Lyn Alden content, you must watch her 30 minutes movie (and read her book):

Monika Bravo

I highly recommend following

, one of my favorite humans, a talented artist, polymath, bitcoiner, astrologer and more. This piece is a favorite:

Nick Anthony

answers: “

Living in Lugano, Switzerland, on bitcoin only

Read here about my experience in July in Lugano, living on bitcoin only, amongst other adventures:

click image to read

Media & education in Bitcoin panel - Bitcoin Amsterdam Oct. 2024

I apologize for sharing this only now - it happened a year ago! But it was a great panel with Knut, Mir, Isabella and me. Worth watching:

Covid damages

Another research is out about Gene-therapy covid vaccine cause "Turbo Cancers" - thanks

And world-renowned oncologist Prof. Angus Dalgleish calls to ban all mRNA “vaccines” —after witnessing firsthand their damages in his cancer clinic. This is a clip from the Better Way Detox Fair in June 2024

Current affairs

Always good to get updated by James Corbett, this week about Nepalese nepos get taken down by Discord democracy; The Power of Siberia 2 is tanking Gazprom; and the return of masks:

My latest interviews

Some of my latest interviews, people who watched/read them seemed to have liked them:

Watch our latest episodes of “You’re The Voice”:

