Money (and Bitcoin) Make The World Go Round - You're The Voice Ep. 76 with Ben Samocha

🎙️ My guest today is Ben Samocha, founder and CEO of CryptoJungle, a leading platform for Bitcoin education & Media in Israel. Ben shares his journey from using Bitcoin as a payment tool during his poker days to becoming an educator working with the public, regulators, and policymakers. In this conversation, we explore the role of Bitcoin in the broader financial and political landscape, and why education is essential these days. Ben analyzes the influence of global power shifts on monetary systems, and the emerging financial order involving stablecoins, CBDCs, and the potential for a new Bretton Woods moment. Ben outlines the dangers of institutional co-option, the Bank of Israel’s digital shekel, and why the coming years are critical for resisting centralized control and fostering a truly decentralized future.

We talked about:

00:00 Coming Up...

01:15 Intro to Ben and His Role in Israel's Bitcoin Scene

05:23 How Ben Orange-Pilled Efrat

10:03 Freedom, Censorship, and the Deeper Meaning of Bitcoin

13:43 The Israeli Bitcoin Community: Criticism and Cultural Challenges

17:34 Ben's Awakening to Fiat and Money Deceptions

25:18 Discovering Bitcoin Through Poker

32:34 Learning About Bitcoin Through Myths Debunking

41:22 Why Is Ben Choosing 'Crypto'?

50:35 Ben's Macro Outlook: World War III, Monetary Upheaval, Global Power Shifts

57:35 Trump's Strategy and Tariffs

1:01:11 The New Monetary Order: USD, Gold, Bitcoin, and the Next Bretton Woods

1:11:26 Stablecoins - Another Pillar in the US' New Financial Infrastructure

1:13:50 CBDCs - How They Tie Into the New Monetary Order

1:23:56 Banking Role in a Bitcoin Reality

1:25:38 Resistance to Institutional Adoption and Bitcoin's Growth

1:27:41 Past Five Years Started the Great Awakening

1:30:09 The Central Bank of Israel and the Digital Shekel (CBDC)

1:39:00 Why Do the Next Five Years Matter? The Urgency of Education and Resistance

1:42:30 Closing Thoughts, Hope and a Call to Action

My takeaways from this episode:

Ben discovered Bitcoin through poker, initially using it purely as a payment method.

His deep dive into Bitcoin led to a complete re-education on money, economics, and freedom.

He believes Bitcoin is a Trojan horse for liberty, even when adopted by institutions.

CryptoJungle has educated hundreds of thousands of Israelis on Bitcoin and crypto.

Ben teaches Bitcoin to Israeli regulators, banks, and law enforcement to promote informed adoption.

He sees stablecoins as a tool for dollar expansion and geopolitical leverage.

CBDCs are not inherently evil, but their unchecked rollout poses serious risks to freedom.

Ben predicts the U.S. will revalue gold to buy Bitcoin, attacking the BRICS monetary system.

The next 5 years are critical for resisting technocratic control and defending individual liberty.

Ben Believes the most powerful step we can take is to orange-pill 5 people in our circle today.

We must build parallel systems of money, truth, and trust, before the next crisis hits.

Education is the key to freedom, and Bitcoin is the gateway.

Hope lies in transparency, decentralization, and people choosing to learn.

