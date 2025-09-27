In light of the news about the UK’s incoming Digital ID legislation, I thought this information about Israel implementing its digital ID & biometric system over the past 15 years, would serve as relevant educational materials for those interested.

Keir Starmer said: “You won’t be able to work if you don’t have...” dot dot dot - vaccine, digital ID, fill in the blank - it’s all the same coercive totalitarian shit.

Let’s dive in to how it is done in Israel for the past 15 years:

Context

According to Israeli law, issuing an ID card is mandatory for every citizen and permanent resident from the age of 16 and above.

The ID card serves as the official identification document in the country, and it must be presented when legally required by an authorized authority.

Children under the age of 16 are not required to obtain an ID card, but they may receive one at the parents’ request (for example, as proof of the child’s identity).

Timeline of Biometric & Digital ID Initiatives in Israel

2008 – Government decision to replace ID documents with “smart” biometric IDs to improve reliability and prevent forgery.

Dec 2009 – The Biometric Database Law is passed, authorizing collection of facial images and fingerprints in ID documents and a central database.

2013 – Pilot program for biometric “smart” IDs begins on a voluntary basis. Check out this video (source here):

2016 – Interior Minister approves that every citizen issuing a new ID card must provide two fingerprints and carry a biometric ID (effective early 2017).

June 2017 – Israel transitions to biometric-only ID cards; all new IDs issued must be biometric. Older, non-biometric IDs remain valid until expiry.

June 2020 – The physical paper appendix to the ID card is canceled; a digital appendix is introduced and made available online.

July 2024 – Launch of a new online service for issuing digital certificates (digital appendix, birth/death certificates, etc.) without visiting offices.

Developments post Oct 7, 2023

Emergency law (Nov 2023) allowed biometric database information to be shared with security bodies (e.g., police, IDF) to help identify victims and missing persons. 2024 law mandates biometric data collection (facial image, fingerprints) from tourists and visitors, with implementation expected in 2025. Post-October 7 – Israel rolled out new biometric technologies at border crossings with the West Bank (facial scans, biometric IDs) for Palestinian movement. More about it here: Under the Guise of War: Israel Government Restricts Rights of Israelis November 8, 2023 Read full story June 2023 amendment made facial images a mandatory component of the biometric database. Draft amendment (Feb 2025) proposes keeping fingerprints in the database long-term, even without explicit consent.

Conclusion

I wish I had known then (when I renewed my ID) what I know today. I would have resisted… but my awakening came years later. Once againת Israel proves to be a “testing ground”, starting early or first.

We see the UK & many other countries following a similar trajectory - resist it.

Digital ID is the backbone of digital surveillance.

— End

*This article is based on this X thread.

