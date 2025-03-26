The Big Print & Coming Financial Collapse - You're The Voice Ep. 71 with Larry Lepard

🎙️ My guest today is Lawrence Lepard, the founder and managing partner of Equity Management Associates, a fierce advocate for sound money and a respected voice in the world of gold, Bitcoin, and monetary policy. He has dedicated his career to educating people on the dangers of fiat currency debasement and the importance of protecting wealth through sound money & alternative assets. His latest book, The Big Print, breaks down the coming monetary crisis in a way that anyone—whether a seasoned investor or an everyday person—can understand. In this conversation, Larry shares insights into how the current financial system is reaching a breaking point, why central banks are quietly hoarding gold, and why Bitcoin is the most important technological breakthrough in monetary history. We also dive deep into the inevitable shift toward alternative reserve assets, the long-term trajectory of Bitcoin, and why personal sovereignty through self-custody is more critical than ever. Enjoy!



► Get Larry’s book with a 10% discount using the code EFRAT

This episode is also on Twitter, Spotify, Fountain, Rumble and more.

Got value? please like, comment, share, subscribe & support my work!

We talked about:

00:00 Coming Up…

01:31 Online Scams & Larry’s Ban from X

09:18 Introduction to Larry

10:49 Why Larry Wrote ‘The Big Print’

18:39 When’s The Next Big Print?

21:45 You’ve Always Lived In An Inflationary World

25:06 Fiat Economies’ Tipping Point in Public’s Trust

30:11 Media’s Protection of The Fiat Cartel

33:08 Gold and Its Current Market Dynamics

37:04 Will Bitcoin Replace Gold?

41:14 Bitcoin’s Mindset Shift & The Real Opportunity for Change

43:53 Will Bitcoin Survive?

48:00 Networking Businesses as Investments

52:30 The Rise of Alternative Reserve Currencies to USD

56:20 The New Monetary Order & Assets

1:01:28 Larry’s Message Of Hope

1:05:00 Larry’s Events Schedule

My takeaways:

Larry was deplatformed from Twitter due to a sophisticated hacking scam, hackers are using fake media interviews via Calendly and Zoom to hijack accounts.

The financial system is on the verge of collapse due to uncontrolled monetary printing.

Central banks are accumulating gold while devaluing fiat currency.

The U.S. deficit and debt-to-GDP ratio are unsustainable, pushing us toward another "big print."

The bond market and rising interest rates are indicators of looming financial instability.

The mainstream media downplays the risks of inflation and monetary debasement.

Bitcoin is following Metcalfe’s Law, positioning itself as the best store of value.

Governments will attempt to regulate Bitcoin heavily but cannot stop it.

The Federal Reserve is trapped in a debt cycle, making Bitcoin and gold vital alternatives.

Larry predicts Bitcoin will reach a $1M valuation within the next 5-7 years.

The key to financial sovereignty is self-custody of Bitcoin, not ETFs or custodial accounts.

AI will accelerate financial shifts but could also be used for more centralized control.

Understanding money is now more crucial than ever as governments push new financial products.

Watch on Youtube:

Watch/listen on Spotify:

Follow Larry:

Larry's Twitter | Larry’s Book | Larry’s Nostr npub: npub1d3f4m9dgvkdjxn26pqzsxn6lpfn78sxwllxyt8mp76q0a9zyyjlswhr4xv

►New: Watch “ New Totalitarian Order ”

With Prof. Mattias Desmet - Full 3 hours conference + bonus content!

Get access here

Sponsors:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Join me on these upcoming events:

May 2025 - Bitcoin Vegas - code EFRAT for 10% off

June 2025 - BTC Prague - code EFRAT for 10% off

Aug. 2025 - Baltic Honeybadger



Special offers:

►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat

►► Enjoy the Little HODLer products - code EFRAT for 10% off

►► 10% off on all books & accessories at the “Bitcoin Infinity Store” - use code EFRAT

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links