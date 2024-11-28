Playback speed
Share post
Setting Roots In El Salvador - You're The Voice Ep. 53 with Lina Seiche

Efrat Fenigson
Nov 28, 2024
5
Transcript

🎙️ My guest today is Lina Seiche, a writer, cartoonist, coffee (marketing) person, and the founder of Little HODLer - an educational character created to educate about sound money. Its online store has plushies, comic books & prints, and Lina is now working on Little HODLer school text books for young children in El Salvador, about financial literacy & bitcoin.

In this episode, Lina talks about her bold move from Germany to El Salvador and how she turned her e-commerce brand into a success story. We explore what’s happening in El Salvador right now, from its progress as a nation to the importance of teaching financial literacy to younger generations. Lina shares her thoughts on sovereignty, trusting principles of liberty and prosperity, governance and leadership. Despite global challenges, she talks about the hope and purpose she’s found in El Salvador and how President Bukele & El Salvador are setting an example for the world. We also touch on why bitcoin and self-custody are so important for financial freedom, why good coffee and good branding make a difference, and what do plushies have to do with all of that :)

Tune in for an inspiring conversation about personal responsibility, optimism, and the potential for real change.


This episode is also on Twitter, Spotify, Fountain, Rumble and more.
We talked about: 

00:00 Coming Up…
01:04 Welcome & Intro to Lina
04:35 Lina's Life Journey to El Salvador
10:17 The Evolution of Little HODLer
11:40 Finding Stability in El Salvador
13:16 The Optimism of El Salvador
16:45 An Open Minded Government
18:40 Creating Impact Through Education
21:31 The Understanding of Money
25:25 El Salvador's Global Influence
27:26 Breaking Free from IMF Dependencies
31:20 A Peaceful Revolution & Perception of Leadership
38:26 A New Societal Framework Is Needed - El Salvador Is Doing It
42:45 Salvadorians Trust In Government & Bitcoin
47:35 Cultural Conditioning, Indoctrination & National Identity
56:20 Reciprocal Relationship of Respect Between Government & People
58:50 Self-Custody of Bitcoin and Financial Sovereignty
1:08:19 El Salvador Coffee & The Presidential Coffee
1:15:36 Hope and Purpose in Challenging Times

My takeaways: 

  • Lina's journey began with a passion for Japan and anime.

  • Little HODLer started as a comic brand focused on Bitcoin.

  • Financial literacy is crucial for the younger generation and for personal freedom.

  • The Little HODLodler brand will be integrated into educational materials.

  • El Salvador offers a unique sense of optimism and progress.

  • The government in El Salvador is open-minded and effective.

  • El Salvador is becoming a model for other countries.

  • Breaking free from dependency on organizations like the IMF is vital.

  • El Salvador's transformation is a model for other nations.

  • Good leadership is rare and should be recognized.

  • Leadership can inspire hope and change in society.

  • A principled government can restore trust in society.

  • Trust in government is essential for societal stability.

  • Cultural conditioning can hinder national pride and identity.

  • Self-custody of assets empowers individuals financially.

  • Hope can be found in taking action and contributing positively.

Watch on Youtube:

Watch/listen on Spotify:

Follow Lina Seiche:

Lina’s Twitter | The Little HODLers Website


Join me on these upcoming events:


