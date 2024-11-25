Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Trezor's Black Friday Sale

Once a year opportunity to get Trezor gadgets - up to 50% off!
Efrat Fenigson
Nov 25, 2024
Share
Transcript

For those of you who are just getting into Bitcoin, or those of you who are already Bitcoiners but haven't yet purchased a hardware wallet to protect your Bitcoin, today is Trezor (my sponsor) crazy Black Friday sale.

Visit their website to purchase a hardware wallet, seed phrase backup tools, or a “Trezor Expert” private session for beginners, up to 50% off.

Click the button to access the Black Friday sale!

Click here for the Black Friday sale

Watch my recent interview with Trezor’s CEO:

Podcast

Self-Custody & Self-Sovereignty - You're The Voice Ep. 35 with Matej Zak

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jul 19
Self-Custody & Self-Sovereignty - You're The Voice Ep. 35 with Matej Zak

"Hardware wallets are the next USB key, one for your data and information, and one for your money." 🎙️ My guest today is Matej Zak, the CEO of Trezor, a Bitcoin & Crypto hardware wallet company based in Czech Republic since 2013, pioneering hardware self-custody wallets.

Read full story

Efrat Recommends

Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jun 1
Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

In this section you’ll find the companies / initiatives I trust and recommend. I never recommend a brand I haven’t worked with, used their products or took part in their activities, so you can be sure you’re presented with companies I trust. Trezor Regardless of how you buy your bitcoin, you should always move your coins to your self-custody, in your own…

Read full story

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTubeInstagram | My podcast | All other links

— Support my work —
The best way to support me is by becoming a paying subscriber.
You can also “buy me a coffee for a 1-time support, or with Bitcoin here.
Thank you!

‘You’re The Voice’ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts, subscribe for free, or consider becoming a paid subscriber to help fund my work.

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson
Efrat Recommends
In this section you’ll find the companies / initiatives I trust and recommend.
I never recommend a brand I haven’t worked with, used their products or took part in their activities, so you can be sure you’re presented with companies I trust.
Authors
Efrat Fenigson
Recent Posts
I'm Giving Away 5 "Trezor Expert" Sessions!
  Efrat Fenigson
Bitcoin Nashville - It's Gonna Be Wild!
  Efrat Fenigson