Lina, the founder of the Little HODLer, and I - met again, recorded an amazing episode together, and decided to treat you with 10% off with the code: Efrat

Meet the Little HODLer, he’s all about making money snuggly!

Click here to learn more about The Little Hodler

» Use code EFRAT for 10% off (non-sale) Little HODLer products «

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links

Sponsors:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the latest episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Join me on these upcoming events:

May 2025 - Bitcoin Vegas - code EFRAT for 10% off

June 2025 - BTC Prague - code EFRAT for 10% off

Special offers:

►► Enjoy the Little HODLer products - code EFRAT for 10% off

►► Get 10% off on all books, inc. “Bitcoin: The Inverse of Clown World” - use code EFRAT