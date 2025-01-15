Playback speed
"What's The Problem?" A New Movie About The Problem Bitcoin Solves

This wonderful new educational movie is demystifying why we all need Bitcoin.
Efrat Fenigson
Jan 15, 2025
1
Transcript

A new movie was just created and released by Joe Bryan (Entrepreneur, Investor & Advisor, ex-Goldman Sachs and Superbet - Linkedin) demystifying why we all need Bitcoin. Storytelling works like magic, and Joe understands that. I think that’s why he tells a story that is accessible to all, about Fiatello and the Big Red Button. This movie is something we can all send *before* the first Bitcoin book / podcast / video.

Joe writes:

“Why I made 'What's the Problem?':
Well, people don't value a solution unless they understand that there's a problem…
We live in a complex world but I wanted to make understanding the problem easily accessible for everyone, regardless of their background.
A decade at Investment banks before a career as an entrepreneur means I've seen the world from both sides. I now spend my time building and supporting Bitcoin businesses.
Fix The Money, Fix The World.

Visit: https://www.SatsVsFiat.com/

1) To get follow-on resources - click 'Learn
2) To volunteer to support in a variety of ways
3) Invite Joe to speak

