New Documentary: God Bless Bitcoin

God Bless Bitcoin is a great new documentary movie which I highly recommend watching. The film features Mark Cuban, Michael Saylor, Mark Moss, Natalie Brunell, Robert Kiyosaki, Anthony Pompliano & many more.

Watch the trailer above!

The full-length film is available for download here, on Twitter, and on YouTube:

Still skeptical?

Watch this short video for answers to most of your concerns.

(The only thing I’m less a fan of in this clip, is the “going green and reducing carbon emissions” narrative on minute 5:30. Don’t get me wrong - I am FOR the environment, but I’m against the “CO2 is the cause of climate ‘crisis’” narrative)

