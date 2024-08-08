Playback speed
Share post
New Documentary: God Bless Bitcoin

This new documentary takes a deep dive into the moral and ethical aspects of Bitcoin and the impact that this money can have on the world. Watch the trailer & the full-length film.
Efrat Fenigson
Aug 08, 2024
4
Transcript

God Bless Bitcoin is a great new documentary movie which I highly recommend watching. The film features Mark Cuban, Michael Saylor, Mark Moss, Natalie Brunell, Robert Kiyosaki, Anthony Pompliano & many more.

Watch the trailer above!

The full-length film is available for download here, on Twitter, and on YouTube:

 If you got value, please share so others can get it too!

Still skeptical?

Watch this short video for answers to most of your concerns.

(The only thing I’m less a fan of in this clip, is the “going green and reducing carbon emissions” narrative on minute 5:30. Don’t get me wrong - I am FOR the environment, but I’m against the “CO2 is the cause of climate ‘crisis’” narrative)

