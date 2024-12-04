Bitcoin Policy & State Adoption - You're The Voice Ep. 55 with Dennis Porter

🎙️ My guest today is Dennis Porter, the co-founder and chairman of the Satoshi Action Fund, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating policymakers about the benefits of Bitcoin and its potential to support broader public policy goals.

In this episode, Dennis shares the progress the Satoshi Action Fund has made—from influencing the recent ban on CBDCs in Louisiana to advancing pro-Bitcoin legislation in over 20 U.S. states. We discuss the growing momentum for Bitcoin at the state level, including Pennsylvania’s passage of House Bill 2481, commonly referred to as the Bitcoin Rights Bill, which aims to protect the rights of residents regarding the self-custody of Bitcoin.

We also talk about how Dennis and his team at the Satoshi Action Fund influence lawmakers, using techniques like “microdosing” the orange pill, as well as borrowing ideas from Ronald Reagan on how to get laws passed. Dennis offers a unique perspective on the political and regulatory landscape shaping Bitcoin’s future.

Tune in for an insightful discussion on grassroots advocacy, state-level Bitcoin adoption, and its role in the future of the USA.



This episode is also on Twitter, Spotify, Fountain, Rumble and more.

Got value? please like, comment, share, subscribe & support my work!

We talked about:

00:00 Coming Up…

00:50 Intro & Background

01:12 Satoshi Action’s Mission

02:22 Legislative Progress and State-Level Impact

06:16 Recent Developments in Pennsylvania

07:21 What Dennis Learned from Ronald Reagan About Policy

07:59 CBDCs in Pennsylvenia’s Bill

09:16 Collaboration with Senator Lummis

11:14 Public Sentiment and Awareness of Bitcoin

14:29 Lessons Learned from “Breaking News” Prematurely

16:47 Is Dennis on Nostr?

17:40 Conclusion



My takeaways:

Satoshi Action Fund is driving pro-Bitcoin policies across the U.S.

Louisiana’s CBDC ban is a blueprint for resisting surveillance money and championing Bitcoin globally.

Momentum from Bitcoin legislation in the U.S. is inspiring international movements, from Germany to Canada.

Pennsylvania was a key battleground for Bitcoin advocacy ahead of the 2024 election.

The fight over Bitcoin is shifting from the question of adoption to the question of implementation, with energy policy becoming central.

Senator Lummis’ work paves the way for states to hold Bitcoin reserves independently.

Grassroots think tanks like Idaho Freedom Foundation are amplifying Bitcoin advocacy beyond Bitcoin-specific groups.

Social media, especially Twitter, has been crucial for spreading Bitcoin advocacy and building a movement.

Watch on Youtube:

Watch/listen on Spotify:

Follow Dennis Porter :

Dennis’s Twitter | Satoshi Action Fund’s Twitter



Sponsors:



►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Join me on these upcoming events:

May 2025 - Bitcoin Vegas - code EFRAT for 10% off

June 2025 - BTC Prague - code EFRAT for 10% off



Special offers:



►► Enjoy the Little HODLer products - code EFRAT for 10% off

►► Get 10% off on all books, inc. “Bitcoin: The Inverse of Clown World” - use code EFRAT

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links