Share post
1

Bitcoin Circular Economy in Berlin, El Salvador - You're The Voice Ep. 72 with Evelyn Lemus

Efrat Fenigson
Apr 09, 2025
1
🎙️ My guest today is Evelyn Lemus, co-founder of the Bitcoin Community Center, and circular economy initiative in Berlin, El Salvador. Evelyn’s inspiring journey showcases her unwavering dedication to grassroots Bitcoin education and community empowerment in El Salvador. Born and raised in the country, Evelyn has seen firsthand the challenges of economic instability and limited opportunities. In this conversation, she shares how she and her team transformed Berlin into a vibrant Bitcoin city, where over 140 merchants now accept Bitcoin for goods and services. She highlights the transformative power of Bitcoin as a tool for financial inclusion, savings, and opportunity, even amidst skepticism and limited resources. From onboarding merchants door-to-door to inspiring the next generation of Salvadorans through education, Evelyn's work demonstrates the potential of Bitcoin to empower communities and build a better future.

This episode is also on Twitter, Spotify, Fountain, Rumble and more.
We talked about: 

00:00 Coming Up…
01:04 Introduction
03:08 Evelyn’s Journey into Building a Circular Economy in Berlin
11:05 The History of Berlin, El Salvador
13:56 Onboarding Merchants to Bitcoin
19:06 Case Studies of Merchants Accepting Bitcoin in Berlin
23:13 Do Salvadorans Want To Go Deeper with Bitcoin?
28:41 Berlin’s Circular Economy Impacts El Salvador
32:16 Which Bitcoin Wallets Salvadorans Use?
35:29 Future & Challenges for Bitcoin Berlin
40:27 What Gives Evelyn Hope
45:49 Changing Perceptions Around Bitcoin & Reclaiming Sovereignty
53:38 Closing Thoughts

My takeaways from this episode: 

  • Evelyn co-manages the Bitcoin Community Center in Berlin, El Salvador, fostering local Bitcoin adoption.

  • Over 140 merchants in Berlin now accept Bitcoin, showcasing its viability as a medium of exchange.

  • Evelyn and her team focus on education, empowering merchants and young people to embrace Bitcoin.

  • Initial adoption challenges included skepticism tied to political perceptions of Bitcoin.

  • Community-driven initiatives like cleanups and workshops promote pride and collaboration.

  • The project serves as a blueprint for grassroots Bitcoin adoption in other communities.

  • Young Salvadorians are gaining financial literacy and technical skills through the center.

  • Merchants report that Bitcoin has transformed their ability to save and handle emergencies.

  • Evelyn’s vision emphasizes self-reliance and opportunity creation, reducing dependency on government initiatives.

Follow Evelyn:

Evelyn's Twitter | Bitcoin Berlin’s Twitter

Join me on these upcoming events:


— Support my work —
The best way to support me is by becoming a paying subscriber.
You can also "buy me a coffee for a 1-time support, or with Bitcoin here.
Thank you!

