I’m thrilled to announce the first-ever Women of Bitcoin Virtual Summit!

It’s something we truly felt was missing. I'm honored to host this event alongside Natalie Brunell & Christine Marie Turner of Abundant Mines.



👉🏼 Free, global, virtual. Sign up: https://womenofbitcoin.io/

👉🏼 Help us spread the word!



📅 March 4–5, 2026

🕐 1–3:30pm ET | 7–9:30pm CET

🌎 Virtual, global, and free!

🎤 Panels, presentations, live discussions, and networking.



More about the event:



A free, two-day online gathering created to welcome women from all around the world into Bitcoin, whether you’re just starting out or already building in the space.

This summit brings together female speakers from across the globe — educators, leaders, and advocates — for clear, grounded, and meaningful conversations. It’s the kind of event where you can ask questions and learn from the best & brightest.





Please share this far & wide, we’d love to have as many women as possible!

Guys, share with the women in your life!

Please like, comment & share!

♥️ Efrat

