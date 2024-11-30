Why CBDCs Will Fail & Bitcoin Wins - You're The Voice Ep. 54 with Samson Mow

🎙️ My guest today is Samson Mow, a Bitcoin OG, entrepreneur, and the CEO of JAN3 - a company focused on accelerating Bitcoin adoption worldwide, predominantly via nation states. Samson has played a pivotal role in advising governments like El Salvador on integrating Bitcoin into their economies.

In this episode, Samson shares his insights on the progress and impact of the Aqua wallet and its growing adoption in Latin America. We talk about the importance of engaging with politicians to push Bitcoin forward and the challenges of driving meaningful change at a national level. Samson talks about Tether’s role in emerging markets, the complexities of CBDCs and national stablecoins, and why they’ll most probably fail. We also dive into market trends, the dynamics behind adoption, and the next Bitcoin bull run. From wallets to nation-state adoption, Samson brings a unique perspective on the tools and strategies shaping Bitcoin’s global impact. Tune in for a conversation about innovation, adoption, and how Bitcoin is laying the foundation for global financial freedom.



We talked about:

00:00 Coming Up…

01:10 Welcome & Intro to Samson Mow

01:50 Aqua Wallet’s Growth in Latin America

06:06 Discussing Bitcoin with Politicians Around the World

10:42 Nation-State Bitcoin Adoption Progress: Germany, Thailand, Bhutan, USA

16:15 The Rise of CBDCs & National Stablecoins

17:45 Why CBDCs Won’t Work

18:48 Covid Response - Example For A Failed Complex System

24:00 National Stablecoins Will Fail & Tether Is Winning

28:38 The Next Bitcoin Bull Run - Omega Candle Is Coming!



My takeaways:

The Aqua wallet is growing rapidly with 45,000 downloads.

Argentina and Brazil are adopting Aqua fast.

Samson uses gold reserves to explain Bitcoin’s value to nations.

Nuclear energy powers state-level Bitcoin mining.

Fighting CBDCs needs action, not just talk.

CBDC complexity highlights Bitcoin’s simplicity.

Tether dominates stablecoins which helps Bitcoin adoption.

The next bull run is coiled and ready.

Bitcoin’s hash rate shows unstoppable strength.

Fiat’s decline accelerates hyper-Bitcoinization.

Watch on Youtube:

Watch/listen on Spotify:

Follow Samson Mow :

Samson's Twitter | JAN3 Website



Sponsors:



Join me on these upcoming events:

Special offers:



Follow me:

