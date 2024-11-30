Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

Why CBDCs Will Fail & Bitcoin Wins - You're The Voice Ep. 54 with Samson Mow

Efrat Fenigson
Nov 30, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

🎙️ My guest today is Samson Mow, a Bitcoin OG, entrepreneur, and the CEO of JAN3 - a company focused on accelerating Bitcoin adoption worldwide, predominantly via nation states. Samson has played a pivotal role in advising governments like El Salvador on integrating Bitcoin into their economies.

In this episode, Samson shares his insights on the progress and impact of the Aqua wallet and its growing adoption in Latin America. We talk about the importance of engaging with politicians to push Bitcoin forward and the challenges of driving meaningful change at a national level. Samson talks about Tether’s role in emerging markets, the complexities of CBDCs and national stablecoins, and why they’ll most probably fail. We also dive into market trends, the dynamics behind adoption, and the next Bitcoin bull run. From wallets to nation-state adoption, Samson brings a unique perspective on the tools and strategies shaping Bitcoin’s global impact. Tune in for a conversation about innovation, adoption, and how Bitcoin is laying the foundation for global financial freedom.


This episode is also on Twitter, Spotify, Fountain, Rumble and more.
Got value? please like, comment, share, subscribe & support my work!

We talked about: 

00:00 Coming Up…
01:10 Welcome & Intro to Samson Mow
01:50 Aqua Wallet’s Growth in Latin America
06:06 Discussing Bitcoin with Politicians Around the World
10:42 Nation-State Bitcoin Adoption Progress: Germany, Thailand, Bhutan, USA
16:15 The Rise of CBDCs & National Stablecoins
17:45 Why CBDCs Won’t Work
18:48 Covid Response - Example For A Failed Complex System
24:00 National Stablecoins Will Fail & Tether Is Winning
28:38 The Next Bitcoin Bull Run - Omega Candle Is Coming!

My takeaways: 

  • The Aqua wallet is growing rapidly with 45,000 downloads.

  • Argentina and Brazil are adopting Aqua fast.

  • Samson uses gold reserves to explain Bitcoin’s value to nations.

  • Nuclear energy powers state-level Bitcoin mining.

  • Fighting CBDCs needs action, not just talk.

  • CBDC complexity highlights Bitcoin’s simplicity.

  • Tether dominates stablecoins which helps Bitcoin adoption.

  • The next bull run is coiled and ready.

  • Bitcoin’s hash rate shows unstoppable strength.

  • Fiat’s decline accelerates hyper-Bitcoinization.

Watch on Youtube:

Watch/listen on Spotify:

Follow Samson Mow:

Samson’s Twitter | JAN3 Website


Sponsors:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Efrat Recommends

Trezor's Black Friday Sale

Efrat Fenigson
·
Nov 25
Trezor's Black Friday Sale

For those of you who are just getting into Bitcoin, or those of you who are already Bitcoiners but haven't yet purchased a hardware wallet to protect your Bitcoin, today is Trezor (my sponsor) crazy Black Friday sale.

Read full story
Efrat Recommends

Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jun 1
Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

In this section you’ll find the companies / initiatives I trust and recommend. I never recommend a brand I haven’t worked with, used their products or took part in their activities, so you can be sure you’re presented with companies I trust. Trezor Regardless of how you buy your bitcoin, you should always move your coins to your self-custody, in your own…

Read full story
Efrat Recommends

Upcoming Events - Check Out My Worldwide Conferences & Events Schedule

Efrat Fenigson
·
May 31
Upcoming Events - Check Out My Worldwide Conferences & Events Schedule

Read full story

Join me on these upcoming events:


Special offers:

►► Enjoy the Little HODLer products - code EFRAT for 10% off

►► Get 10% off on all books, inc. “Bitcoin: The Inverse of Clown World” - use code EFRAT

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTubeInstagram | My podcast | All other links

— Support my work —
The best way to support me is by becoming a paying subscriber.
You can also “buy me a coffee for a 1-time support, or with Bitcoin here.
Thank you!

‘You’re The Voice’ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts, subscribe for free, or consider becoming a paid subscriber to help fund my work.

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson
Podcast
All episodes of "You're The Voice" podcast
Authors
Efrat Fenigson
Recent Posts
Setting Roots In El Salvador - You're The Voice Ep. 53 with Lina Seiche
  Efrat Fenigson
Building A Bitcoin Country - You're The Voice Ep. 52 with Mike Peterson
  Efrat Fenigson
The Inverse of Clown World - You're The Voice Ep. 51 with Knut & Luke (full episode)
  Efrat Fenigson and Knut Svanholm
Whistleblowing on Corruption - You're The Voice Ep. 49 with Michelle Weekley
  Efrat Fenigson
Creation & Courage - You're The Voice Ep. 48 with Carla
  Efrat Fenigson
The Revolution Is Under Way - You're The Voice Ep. 47 with Nico Moran & Mike Jarmuz (Muzz)
  Efrat Fenigson
Question Everything - You're The Voice Ep. 46 with Daniel Prince
  Efrat Fenigson