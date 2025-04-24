Why Bitcoin Is the Only Escape from Fiat Collapse - Ep. 74 with Peter Dunworth

🎙️ My guest today is Peter Dunworth, a wealth strategist with over two decades in traditional finance, and now founder of The Bitcoin Adviser, a company helping investors buy, secure and manage their bitcoin. From a background in mortgage broking and family office advisory, Peter has become a trusted guide for those transitioning from fiat to Bitcoin. We sat down at Bitcoin Alive in Sydney to unpack the collapse of the fiat system, how Bitcoin restores financial integrity, and why recent moves like the SAB 121 repeal and strategic reserves are double-edged swords. Peter explains why banks may soon pay you to borrow, how Michael Saylor rewrote the rules of treasury management, and why Australia’s economy is quietly in freefall. This episode is an honest look at the future of money, the power of self-custody, and why Bitcoin remains the ultimate tool for financial freedom.

We talked about:

[00:00] Coming Up…

[01:22] Intro: Where is Bitcoin Adoption Today

[04:30] “You Don’t Change Bitcoin, Bitcoin Changes You”

[08:40] The Double-Edged Sword of Government Involvement

[13:47] Intro to Peter & The Bitcoin Adviser

[16:13] The Unsustainable Fiat System

[19:33] How Will Bitcoin Change The Monetary System

[22:05] Awareness Creation Via Shitcoins

[22:48] Are We Witnessing The Change of World Monetary Order?

[25:23] SAB 121: The Big News for Banking & Bitcoin

[31:38] Australia's MacroEconomics & Societal Changes

[37:43] MicroStrategy/Strategy’s Innovative Corporate Strategy

[42:03] Free Markets, Bonds & Bitcoin's Role

My takeaways from this episode:

The fiat system is a debt-fueled inverted pyramid that is unsustainable by design

Bitcoin is the simplest, most powerful tool for building wealth across all income levels.

SAB 121’s repeal is a game-changer, opening the door for US banks to custody Bitcoin

A government Bitcoin reserve is a double-edged sword—support now, potential attack vector later.

Bitcoin allows anyone to escape the hand-to-mouth cycle and restore dignity to work.

Peter warns against complacency: just because governments adopt Bitcoin doesn’t mean they align with its values.

Future banking products could involve paying users to borrow because Bitcoin is that valuable to institutions.

Australia’s official numbers are gaslighting the public; Peter believes the country is already in a recession.

Government manipulation of unemployment, GDP, and inflation data erodes public trust.

Michael Saylor’s playbook bypasses P&L, dilutes equity, and still raises shareholder value. Peter calls it genius.

The Bitcoin Adviser helps users move their coins off exchange into collaborative custody, avoiding single points of failure, even through inheritance.

Peter's long-term vision: every coin in self-custody, every person empowered to secure their family’s future.

Follow Peter:

Peter's Twitter | The Bitcoin Adviser Website

