Why Bitcoin? 30-min Presentation from Preston Pysh About Michael Saylor’s 3-min Pitch to Microsoft

Preston Pysh, host of “The Investor Podcast” and General Partner of Ego Death Capital, also one of my favorite financial mentors and a kind human, explains why Bitcoin is so important to solving the global mutilation of the cost of capital. He discusses important topics that Michael Saylor has taught among many other ideas.

Preston writes:

“Why Bitcoin? Here's a 30 minute presentation I recently gave in NYC. I decompress Michael Saylor’s 3 min pitch to Microsoft among other important concepts.”



Watch on Youtube:

Watch & share on Twitter/X :



