Share post
1

Why Bitcoin? 30-min Presentation from Preston Pysh About Michael Saylor’s 3-min Pitch to Microsoft

Efrat Fenigson
Jan 25, 2025
1
Transcript

Preston Pysh, host of “The Investor Podcast” and General Partner of Ego Death Capital, also one of my favorite financial mentors and a kind human, explains why Bitcoin is so important to solving the global mutilation of the cost of capital. He discusses important topics that Michael Saylor has taught among many other ideas.

Preston writes:

“Why Bitcoin? Here's a 30 minute presentation I recently gave in NYC. I decompress Michael Saylor’s 3 min pitch to Microsoft among other important concepts.”

Watch on Youtube:

Watch & share on Twitter/X:


My latest podcast episode:

Podcast

How Bitcoin Challenges the Fiat System - You're The Voice Ep. 64 with Stephan Livera

Efrat Fenigson and Stephan Livera
·
Jan 24
How Bitcoin Challenges the Fiat System - You're The Voice Ep. 64 with Stephan Livera

🎙️ My guest today is Stephan Livera, the host of the prominent Bitcoin podcast “The Stephan Livera Podcast”. Growing up in Australia, Stephan developed a deep interest in libertarianism and Austrian economics during his teenage years, which shaped his perspective on money and governance. In this episode, Stephan shares his journey from being a chartere…

Read full story

Join me on these upcoming events:


