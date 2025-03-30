Playback speed
SELF-CUSTODY GIVEAWAY!

One of my paying subscriber will win a Trezor bundle worth $268...!
Efrat Fenigson
Mar 30, 2025
Transcript

This week I’m gifting ONE member of my Substack community, with an amazing bundle!

WHAT’S IN THE BUNDLE?

Trezor Safe 5 Bitcoin wallet + “Trezor Expert” 60-minutes 1:1 onboarding session!

Valued at $268, one of my subscribers will get this bundle for FREE. This bundle can be your entry point to the world of Bitcoin self-custody, using the best tool & support possible.

WANT A CHANCE TO WIN?

  1. Join my Substack community with an ANNUAL membership: https://efrat.blog/subscribe

  2. Like & share this post (tag me so I can see it).

  3. Once you’re a member (or if you’re already a member): Join my live session on March 31st on Substack, or watch the recording, which I will post on here.

  4. Answer this question on my blog (on the community post - wait for March 31st): why would you like to win this bundle, and what would you do with it?

I can’t wait to gift one of my supporters!

Efrat ♡

Submit your question here, and join the live session tomorrow (or watch the recording):

March Subscribers Q&A - Prior to Our Live Video Session!

Efrat Fenigson
·
Mar 25
March Subscribers Q&A - Prior to Our Live Video Session!

Last month we did a live session and I answered your questions which were mostly around Bitcoin. This time I’ll also share some of my own topics, like reflections on Australia from my recent trip, CBDC advancements around the world, a bit about technocracy / transhumanism and where it’s taking us etc.

►New: Watch “New Totalitarian Order

With Prof. Mattias Desmet - Full 3 hours conference + bonus content!

Get access here

Join me on these upcoming events:


