SELF-CUSTODY GIVEAWAY!

This week I’m gifting ONE member of my Substack community, with an amazing bundle!

WHAT’S IN THE BUNDLE?

Trezor Safe 5 Bitcoin wallet + “Trezor Expert” 60-minutes 1:1 onboarding session!

Valued at $268, one of my subscribers will get this bundle for FREE. This bundle can be your entry point to the world of Bitcoin self-custody, using the best tool & support possible.

WANT A CHANCE TO WIN?

Join my Substack community with an ANNUAL membership: https://efrat.blog/subscribe Like & share this post (tag me so I can see it). Once you’re a member (or if you’re already a member): Join my live session on March 31st on Substack, or watch the recording, which I will post on here. Answer this question on my blog (on the community post - wait for March 31st): why would you like to win this bundle, and what would you do with it?



I can’t wait to gift one of my supporters!

Efrat ♡

Submit your question here, and join the live session tomorrow (or watch the recording):

►New: Watch “ New Totalitarian Order ”

With Prof. Mattias Desmet - Full 3 hours conference + bonus content!

Get access here

Sponsors:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Join me on these upcoming events:

May 2025 - Bitcoin Vegas - code EFRAT for 10% off

June 2025 - BTC Prague - code EFRAT for 10% off

Aug. 2025 - Baltic Honeybadger



Special offers:

►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat

►► Enjoy the Little HODLer products - code EFRAT for 10% off

►► 10% off on all books & accessories at the “Bitcoin Infinity Store” - use code EFRAT

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links