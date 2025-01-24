How Bitcoin Challenges the Fiat System - You're The Voice Ep. 64 with Stephan Livera

🎙️ My guest today is Stephan Livera, the host of the prominent Bitcoin podcast “The Stephan Livera Podcast”. Growing up in Australia, Stephan developed a deep interest in libertarianism and Austrian economics during his teenage years, which shaped his perspective on money and governance. In this episode, Stephan shares his journey from being a chartered accountant at Deloitte to becoming a leading voice in the Bitcoin space. We discuss his insights on Bitcoin's role in challenging fiat currency, the cultural decay caused by fiat money, and the growing adoption of Bitcoin by institutions and governments. Stephan also explores the future of Bitcoin custody, the balance between decentralization and scalability, and the implications of hyper-bitcoinization on governance, sovereignty, and society. Enjoy.

This episode is also on Twitter, Spotify, Fountain, Rumble and more.

Got value? please like, comment, share, subscribe & support my work!

We talked about:

00:00 Coming Up…

01:15 Introduction & Stephan’s Background

05:44 Finding Austrian Economics as a Teenager

09:32 Immigration and Growing Up In Australia

12:37 Australia's Landscape: Energy, Woke Culture, Housing

21:00 The World’s Going Through a Moral & Cultural Decay

25:06 The Trend of Decentralizing Nation States

31:56 Living in Dubai

33:01 Migration Trends & Predictions

34:30 Stephan’s Podcast Journey

36:49 Bitcoin's Evolution: From Cypherpunks to Institutional Adoption

41:07 The Future of Bitcoin Holding: Custodial vs. Self-Custody

43:17 The Role of Banks in a Bitcoinized World

49:14 Market Cycles and the Psychology of New Investors

55:31 What People Don’t Understand About Bitcoin

1:01:09 Resources and Getting Started With Bitcoin

1:02:44 Message of Hope & Conclusion

My takeaways:

Stephan’s journey into Bitcoin began in 2012, rooted in libertarian and Austrian economic ideals.

Bitcoin challenges fiat money and fosters decentralization, sovereignty, and competition among states.

Fiat currency contributes to moral and social decay, increasing reliance on state welfare.

Bitcoin's scalability limits mean many users will rely on custodial solutions initially.

Bitcoin adoption by institutions and governments may coexist with grassroots self-custody movements.

A Bitcoinized world reduces state power by eliminating their ability to print money.

Competition between countries creates opportunities for individuals seeking better governance and taxation.

Bitcoin’s long-term CAGR of ~65% will likely decrease over time, but it highlights its potential to still outperform traditional asset classes like real estate or stocks.

Watch on Youtube:

Watch/listen on Spotify:

Follow Stephan:

Stephan’s Twitter | Stephan’s Website | Stephan’s Nostr nPub: npub1r8l06leee9kjlam0slmky7h8j9zme9ca32erypgqtyu6t2gnhshs3jx5dk

Sponsors:



►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Join me on these upcoming events:



Special offers:



►► Enjoy the Little HODLer products - code EFRAT for 10% off

►► Get 10% off on all books, inc. “Bitcoin: The Inverse of Clown World” - use code EFRAT

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links