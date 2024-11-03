Whistleblowing on Corruption - You're The Voice Ep. 49 with Michelle Weekley

🎙️ My guest today is Michelle Weekley, a courageous woman, free speech advocate and global corruption whistleblower. Michelle is the Director of Product Development at Byte Federal, one of the first bitcoin ATM companies. Previously she spent 10+ years working with tech startups in the “startup mafia” and two years in Dubai and China working in Foreign Direct Investment.
In this episode we explore whether Data is the new oil, and how deep does global and government corruption go. We visit the intersection of politics and Bitcoin and the challenges of Bitcoin regulation. Michelle explains what’s foreign direct investment & shares her experience from working and living overseas. We discuss the impact of Covid on societal awareness, and the role of Bitcoin as a potential path to reclaiming freedom.
Got value? please like, comment, share, subscribe & support my work!
We talked about:
00:00 Coming Up...
02:30 Intro & Background
03:15 Background in Foreign Direct Investment and Corruption
04:13 Data Commodification and Manipulation
07:31 Self Custody with Trezor (Ad)
08:03 Michelle At The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)
16:27 China's Ghost Cities, Smart Cities & 15-minute Cities
23:14 Michelle's Journey Into Bitcoin
25:40 Covid As a Wake Up Call
27:55 Challenging Beliefs and Defining Freedom
32:17 Working At Byte Federal & Bitcoin Regulatory Challenges
36:35 Bitcoin & Politics
44:00 Defending Non-KYC Bitcoin & Preserving Privacy
49:09 Promoting Freedom & In-Person Communities
