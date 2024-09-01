The Unique Voice of Education, Entertainment & Empowerment - You're The Voice Ep. 40 with Isabella Santos

🎙️ My guest today is Isabella Santos, content creator & educator, co-founder of GetBased - a media company, and the founder of BTC Isla in Isla Mujeres, an initiative to create a Bitcoin circular economy with the vision to empower locals to utilize Bitcoin as a tool for freedom.
In this episode Isabella shares her upbringing, career journey and her work around bringing financial literacy and Bitcoin circular economy to Peru, Mexico and the world. She discusses the corrupt political situation in Peru and the lack of basic needs for many communities, and hence the importance of teaching them about Bitcoin in simple terms and breaking down the barriers to entry. We also touch on the corrupt nature of the media landscape, control and censorship of social media platforms and the importance of mindset change, critical thinking and personal responsibility in navigating today's society.
"These children have such big dreams, ambitions. And they're going to be shattered by the time that they're 10 years old" — Isabella Santos
"What Motiv is doing is building this Bitcoin circular economy to empower these communities and provide them with opportunities for education and self-sufficiency" — Isabella Santos
We talked about:
00:00 Coming Up...
01:18 Background & Journey
07:24 Career in Media
13:33 First Bitcoin Conference
19:15 Simplifying Bitcoin for Everyone
21:39 Embracing Your Unique Voice
23:51 Cult Vs Community
26:04 GetBased and Documentaries
29:24 Peru and Bitcoin Circular Economy
38:10 BTC Isla - Isabella's School
46:01 The Corrupted Media Landscape
50:10 NOSTR and The Future of Media
51:44 The Dark Side of Social Medias
54:55 Censorship & Mis/Disinformation
1:03:48 Waking Up and Taking Actions in Life
1:10:26 Closing Words from Isabella
My takeaways:
GetBased produces documentaries, short videos, and shows that aim to educate and inform people about Bitcoin in simple terms.
Isabella's recently took part in a documentary in Peru, where she witnessed the impact of Bitcoin on remote villages and their efforts to achieve self-sufficiency and empowerment.
The work of GetBased and BTC Isla highlights the importance of education, financial inclusion, and community building in creating a Bitcoin circular economy.
Bitcoin has the potential to transform the lives of people in underserved communities by providing them with access to financial services and opportunities for economic growth.
Bitcoin has the potential to bring financial freedom and opportunities to those who don't have access to traditional banking systems.
The media landscape is heavily controlled, with mainstream media and social media platforms dictating what information is presented to the public.
Taking small steps towards mindset change and financial independence can lead to a more fulfilling and abundant life.
Nostr, a social media network that is uncensored and cannot be banned, offers a potential solution to the control exerted by mainstream social media platforms.
** Important note! Approx. 5 minutes were self-censored from this episode in order to avoid YouTube banning.. Full episode on Rumble, Spotify & X.
Follow Isabella Santos:
Isabella's Twitter | GetBased on YouTube | Donate to BTC Isla | Isabella's Nostr
Peru’s Documentary - as mentioned in the interview:
