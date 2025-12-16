Dear community,

Please join us via this link tomorrow morning 10am EST / 4pm CET, for a live chat with Keonne Rodriguez, co-founder of Samourai Wallet, who’s an open‑source developer and privacy pioneer, an American small business owner, that is now turning into a federal inmate.

For what? for writing software / code that preserves privacy. They’ve been hit with money‑transmitter charges even though FinCEN said their non‑custodial privacy tool isn’t a money transmission service.

Keonne is scheduled to report for jail this Friday, to begin his 5 year sentence, unless Trump is able to step in and offer a Presidential Pardon.

Join us tomorrow to learn more about this case, why it’s SUPER important, and to learn how you can support.

