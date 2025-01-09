Playback speed
How the Federal Reserve Secretly Enslaved the World - Full Documentary

My talented friends at "Get Based" created this new 30-minutes doco, which I suggest you watch.
Efrat Fenigson
Jan 09, 2025
3
Transcript

“What if the greatest threat to our freedom was created in secret by a handful of bankers on a remote island? Join us as we expose the shadowy origins of the Federal Reserve - 111 years ago to this very day, and reveal how it has enslaved entire nations in debt, funded endless wars, and cemented its control over America’s future.”

Credits:

Directed by: Julian Figueroa
Starring: Ian Carroll, Peruvian Bull, Isabella Santos, Mark Berger, Julian Figueroa
Producer: @getbasedtv
Editor: Christopher Whelan

Podcast

The Vision of Free Cities - You're The Voice Ep. 61 with Titus Gebel

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jan 8
The Vision of Free Cities - You're The Voice Ep. 61 with Titus Gebel

🎙️ My guest today is Titus Gebel, the founder of Free Cities Foundation, an innovative governance model challenging the traditional role of the state. Titus, a PhD in international law and a seasoned entrepreneur, co-founded Deutsche Rohstoff AG and led ventures like Dual Fluid Energy. He is also the author of "

